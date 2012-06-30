HONG KONG June 30 China will relax conditions
for mainland firms, especially small and medium sized
enterprises, to list in Hong Kong, the country's securities
regulator said in Hong Kong on Saturday.
It also said China would increase quotas on the Renminbi
Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme, which
allows foreign investors to buy into Chinese mutual funds using
offshore yuan.
The news came on the eve of Hong Kong's 15th anniversary of
its return to China and after a raft of announcements on
co-operation between the mainland and Hong Kong, aimed in part
to strengthen Hong Kong's role as an offshore yuan centre.
President Hu Jintao is in Hong Kong this weekend to oversee
the swearing in of a new chief executive on Sunday.
(Reporting By Kevin Yao and James Pomfret; editing by Anne
Marie Roantree)