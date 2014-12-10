HONG KONG Dec 10 Bands of determined protesters
and hundreds of wet tents pitched near Hong Kong government
headquarters were all that remained on Wednesday of months' long
pro-democracy protests in the final hours before police clear
the main protest site.
"We'll Be Back," proclaimed a large yellow banner painted by
a handful of students the night before.
Police plan to clear the main protest site in Admiralty on
Thursday, after 2-1/2 months of road blockades, protests and
sporadic violent scuffles in the former British colony that
returned to Chinese rule in 1997.
The sprawling urban campsite that sprang up on a major
highway stands as a poignant symbol of Hong Kong's stubborn and
longstanding push for full democracy under Chinese Communist
Party rule.
"Our aim is to let the world see what we demand and most
importantly, that Hong Kongers can unite together," said Kenneth
Kan, a protester at the site. While some packed up possessions
ready to leave, others vowed to stay until the end.
Admiralty has been the heart of the civil disobedience
campaign for full democracy. It is where police fired tear gas
at tens of thousands of protesters in late September.
That incident galvanised the scattershot protests into a
longer term movement, complete with democracy-themed artwork and
statues, classrooms, and food and medical stations.
The 'Umbrella Movement', named for the items protesters used
to defend themselves from pepper spray and batons, is demanding
a fully democratic election with open nominations for the next
chief executive in 2017.
Beijing has said it will allow a vote in Hong Kong, but only
among pre-screened candidates.
Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule under a "one country, two
systems" form of governance that promised the capitalist hub a
large degree of autonomy from Beijing, with an eventual promise
of universal suffrage.
The Hong Kong protests, which involved more than 100,000 at
their peak, are the most tenacious street demonstrations on
Chinese soil in decades since the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests
to demand greater democracy.
"This movement is incredibly important," said Rose Tang, one
of the student activists during the 1989 Beijing protests who
flew in from New York to support the Hong Kong movement.
"They are making history."
But she urged protesters to depart without bloodshed.
"Don't be a martyr, it is not worth it. Don't try to be a
tank man," she said, invoking the iconic image of a lone man who
blocked a line of tanks near Beijing's Tiananmen Square after
the 1989 military crackdown on protesters.
