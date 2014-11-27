HONG KONG Nov 27 Hong Kong student leader
Joshua Wong was banned from a large area in Mong Kok as a
condition of bail on Thursday after he was arrested during
scuffles with police as they cleared one of the largest protest
sites that have choked the city for weeks.
Wong and activist lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung, who RTHK radio
said was also banned from Mong Kok, were charged with
obstructing court bailiffs and did not enter a plea.
They are due to appear again in court on Jan. 14.
Wong, Leung and Lester Shum were among more than 100 people
arrested in Mong Kok over the past two days. Wong's student
group Scholarism confirmed the court ban.
The protesters are demanding open nominations for the city's
next chief executive nomination in 2017. Beijing said in August
it would allow a vote, but only among pre-screened candidates.
Lined with banks, noodle shops and gritty tenements, the
streets of Mong Kok have been a key battleground for protesters
and mobs intent on disbanding them, and was viewed as the
protest site most likely to resist clearance.
While the protesters re-grouped and tried to storm back onto
the roads, they ultimately failed to penetrate the mass of
police armed with pepper spray and batons deployed to defend the
major traffic intersections. Some protesters were hospitalised
with head injuries from police batons.
The Mong Kok clearance was the second time in as many weeks
that police, court bailiffs and workers moved to enforce
court-ordered injunctions to clear the streets. The removal of
the protesters' barricades, tents and furniture is a major blow
to the movement which has been trying to wrest greater political
freedom from Beijing.
The main protest site in Admiralty next to the city's chief
executive office and barracks for China's People's Liberation
Army remains largely intact. There is also a small protest site
in the Causeway Bay shopping district.
Hong Kong, a former British colony, returned to Chinese
Communist Party rule in 1997 under a "one country, two systems"
formula that gave it some autonomy from the mainland and an
undated promise of universal suffrage.
(Reporting by Clare Baldwin and Diana Chan; Editing by Nick
Macfie)