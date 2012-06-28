By James Pomfret
HONG KONG, June 28
HONG KONG, June 28 Chinese President Hu Jintao
oversees the swearing-in of Hong Kong's embattled leader on
Sunday, stepping beyond his comfort zone of staid one-party rule
in Beijing into a former British colony used to scandal and
raucous protest.
Hong Kong is a liberal, global financial centre agitating
for full democracy in 2017, making it both an asset and a
potentially dangerous precedent for China where people are
becoming increasingly intolerant of rights abuses and curtailed
freedoms.
China had been hoping for a smooth transition of power from
outgoing Hong Kong Chief Executive Donald Tsang to his
Beijing-backed successor, Leung Chun-ying, but a series of
scandals that has infuriated the public, and undermined the
government's reputation as clean and honest, makes that
unlikely.
"He (Leung) will have a very difficult, if not turbulent,
one or two years," said political analyst Willy Lam. "The
honeymoon has gone before he's even started."
China later this year undergoes its own leadership
transition which has been rocked by political intrigue that
toppled Chongqing party chief Bo Xilai. It doesn't want further
distractions. Earlier this year, it urged Hong Kong to "work
with one heart" to address its political controversies.
The bow-tie wearing Tsang, who has led Hong Kong since 2005,
came under fire for private yacht and plane trips with tycoons,
renting a luxury apartment at a below-market rate and lavish
spending on overseas work visits for which he apologised.
The favourite to take his place, Henry Tang, was hit by a
series of successive scandals over extra-marital affairs and an
illegally built basement and wine cellar in a mansion, that
eventually led Beijing to pull its initial support for him.
Now Leung is facing criticism over a minor, but sloppily
handled housing scandal of his own, prolonging a headache for
China's Communist Party, which has tried to maintain a firm grip
over the territory since 1997.
PEAK, POLITICS AND POLLUTION
The discovery of six illegal structures in Leung's HK$500
million ($64.44 million) villa cloistered in the misty heights
of Victoria Peak carries poignant echoes of the Henry Tang
scandal.
Leung's unconvincing and inconsistent explanations have
triggered public outrage, with calls for his resignation growing
even before he takes office on Sunday.
"The public can't accept a chief executive who lies," said
Lee Wing-tat, chairman of the opposition Democratic Party.
Leung has also been widely accused of being an underground
Communist Party member, a charge he denies.
The gulf in freedoms between Hong Kong and China remains
stark 15 years since the free-wheeling capitalist centre
returned to Chinese rule on July 1, 1997, with guarantees from
Britain and China of wide-ranging autonomy.
Many observers, familiar with Hong Kong under the British,
say little has changed under Chinese rule, apart from the
sometimes choking pollution cloaking panoramic views of the Peak
from "Kowloon-side" across the harbour. The police and civil
service are viewed as generally honest and efficient, while it
remains one of the world's freest, low-tax havens for business.
But critics have accused Beijing of extensive
behind-the-scenes meddling in academic, political, electoral,
media and legal spheres, through the so-called "united front
strategy" of co-opting the city's elite to its side.
Hu arrives in Hong Kong on Friday and leaves after the
ceremony on Sunday. A massive protest is expected later in the
day calling for full democracy, human rights and freedoms in
Hong Kong and mainland China.
An estimated 25,000 people took to the streets of Hong Kong
over the suspected murder of a Chinese dissident by Chinese
officers in June, while close to 200,000 people showed up on
June 4 for a candlelight vigil to commemorate those killed by
soldiers in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989.
"ECONOMIC ANIMALS"
China's leaders have sought to pacify Hong Kong's sometimes
restive citizens with economic sweeteners and Hu will hand out
gifts during his visit including new offshore yuan currency
initiatives and plans to integrate the reach of Hong Kong's
financial and offshore yuan services into Qianhai, a new
development zone in southern China.
"Most of the people in Hong Kong are economic animals rather
than political animals," said Lam. "So they (Beijing) will
literally use preferential policies to buy the support of the
Hong Kong people."
Analysts expect pro-Beijing forces in Hong Kong to corral
broader support for Leung behind the scenes given shaky backing
from the city's tycoons and civil service, while expected social
welfare spending increases might soften public attitudes.
But the fundamental issue that Leung and Beijing will have
to tackle is moving the city towards full democracy, as promised
by Beijing after intense pressure from activists.
Since Hong Kong reverted to China, a succession of leaders
has been hit by governance crises that analysts say reflected a
lack of a popular mandate for top officials to go about their
tasks.
"You have this lopsided constitutional framework ... that is
unworkable and unsustainable," said Anson Chan, a respected
former chief secretary often called Hong Kong's "conscience".
China has promised the direct election of Hong Kong's leader
in 2017, but many analysts are sceptical. They also expect
Beijing to introduce a nomination threshold to prevent
opposition candidates getting on the ballot sheet in the first
place.
