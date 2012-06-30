* China to encourage HK financial firms to form JVs on
mainland
* Regulator says will increase quotas on RQFIIs
* News caps week of announcements on ties between China and
HK
By Kevin Yao
HONG KONG, June 30 China will relax conditions
for mainland firms, especially small and medium-sized
enterprises, to list in Hong Kong, the country's securities
regulator said on Saturday, in a move that could encourage
privately owned Chinese companies to tap funds in the city.
The regulator also said it would encourage qualified Hong
Kong financial institutions to form joint ventures with mainland
partners in stock and futures brokerages, fund management firms
and stock investment consulting firms, capping a week of news on
co-operation between the mainland and Hong Kong.
"Currently, the conditions on domestic firms to issue
H-shares in terms of companies' size is still high and many
medium- and small-sized companies cannot meet such
requirements," China's Securities and Regulatory Commission
(CSRC) said in Hong Kong.
"To support more domestic firms to list shares in Hong Kong,
the CSRC will revise the relevant rules to relax the conditions
on finance and size of companies under the premise of
strengthening corporate governance and information disclosure."
The Hong Kong exchange has the final say in listing of any
company in the city's bourse.
The Hong Kong stock exchange listing committee, which
consists of lawyers, investment bankers and exchange officials
among others, scrutinises listing applications before giving or
denying approval. Among the conditions is a track record of
profitability.
Several small and mid-sized Chinese companies have been
starved of capital to pay for expansion as a result of a tight
funding environment in the world's second-largest economy.
Hong Kong's rise to the top of the world's IPO market, as
ranked by value, was supported by a rush of listings by Chinese
state-owned enterprises starting in the early 2000s.
FUNDS BOOST
The China securities regulator also said China would
increase quotas on the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional
Investor (RQFII) scheme, which allows foreign investors to buy
into Chinese mutual funds using offshore yuan.
"We will draw experiences from the pilot scheme and further
increase the quota on RQFII and expand the scope of institutions
involved in the pilot scheme, enrich products and relax
restrictions on investment ratios," the regulator said.
In April, China raised the RQFII quota to 70 billion yuan
($10.99 billion) from 20 billion yuan.
It also allowed more of RQFII fund allotments to be invested
in mainland equity markets instead of low-risk, low-yield fixed
income instruments.
So far RQFII investors can only invest up to 20 percent of
their offshore yuan in China's stock market with the rest in
bonds.
Speaking at the same event in Hong Kong, Hu Xiaolian, vice
governor of the People's Bank of China, said authorities had no
immediate plan to raise the ceiling on yuan purchases by Hong
Kong residents, currently at 20,000 yuan per day, but added the
central bank may consider relaxing the limit in the longer term
as real demand for the yuan rises.
The news came on the eve of the 15th anniversary of Hong
Kong's return to China from British control, and after a raft of
announcements on co-operation between the mainland and Hong
Kong, aimed in part to strengthen Hong Kong's role as an
offshore yuan centre.
President Hu Jintao is in Hong Kong this weekend to oversee
the swearing in of a new chief executive on Sunday.
China said on Friday it will experiment with service sector
reforms in a new business zone offering freer currency movements
and Hong Kong professional standards, building the sort of test
bed that turned the country into a manufacturing
powerhouse.
The PBOC's Hu said the Qianhai financial zone in Shenzhen,
just across the border from Hong Kong, will test the
convertibility of the yuan in certain areas of the capital
account.
The yuan is convertible on the current account, which covers
trade in goods and services, but is only partially convertible
on the capital account, which deals with capital movements.
"The experiment of yuan convertibility under the capital
account in Qianhai will mainly be focused on the areas where the
convertibility level is low, for example lending," Hu said.
Chinese officials have not given a fixed timetable for
making the yuan freely tradeable, although the central bank has
outlined the task of making it basically convertible by 2015.