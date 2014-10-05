* Some protesters leave Mong Kok area, scene of recent
clashes
* Reports of calls to dismantle 'camp', re-group in
Admiralty
* Financial foundations, core values shaken - Tsang
(Recasts throughout, adding Mong Kok activity, fresh quotes)
By John Ruwitch and Clare Jim
HONG KONG, Oct 5 Some Hong Kong pro-democracy
protesters, many in tears, began leaving the Mong Kok area of
the city late on Sunday, pulling back from the scene of recent
clashes with those who back the pro-Beijing government.
Fearing a police crackdown may come within hours, other
protesters who have paralysed parts of the Asian financial hub
with mass sit-ins also pulled back from outside Hong Kong Chief
Executive Leung Chun-ying's office, with police removing
barricades nearby.
Amid confusing signals, reports circulated on social media
and by word of mouth that protest leaders had called on their
supporters to rally at Admiralty, the main area they have
occupied over the past week at the heart of the former British
colony's government district.
Tens of thousands of protesters are demanding that Leung
step down and that China allows them the right to vote for a
leader of their choice in 2017 elections.
The pro-democracy camp mixed defiance with pragmatism in the
cramped streets of Mong Kok, a gritty, working class
neighbourhood where scuffles broke out between protesters and
supporters of the government on Friday and Saturday - and where
police used pepper spray and batons in sporadic clashes early on
Sunday.
"We want everyone to leave because we don't want to see any
more bloody conflicts ... we will come back again if the
government doesn't respond (to calls for direct talks)," said
Tang Sin-tung, a 16-year-old high school student who said she
represents some of the protest volunteers in Mong Kok.
She said around 20 of the 30 or so volunteers in that area
would leave and join the rally at Admiralty, though some may
choose to stay. Tang alleged that some female volunteers had
been molested and faced sexual harassment by some of those
opposed to the protest movement.
"We will be back. Fight till the end," some of the
protesters chanted. "Mong Kok, Mong Kok, never retreat," shouted
those remaining, cheered on by around 200 supporters.
Many residents have criticised the police handling of the
recent unrest in Mong Kok, a traditional stronghold of Hong
Kong's notorious organised crime gangs, or Triads. Police have
had to defend their tactics and denied allegations of any
collaboration between the security forces and gang members.
"We've been pepper-sprayed. We've been tear-gassed. We've
seen Triads. Now we're not afraid of anything," said Kit Lee,
41, who was among those opting to stay in Mong Kok.
GROWING PUBLIC BACKLASH
Facing a government deadline on Monday to clear the streets
of protesters so that Hong Kong's schools, businesses and
government offices can return to work, the protest groups have
said they would dismantle barricades to key government buildings
to allow civil servants to get to work.
Businesses, shop owners and taxi drivers have added to the
pressure on the protesters to end their occupation and disperse.
The government said all secondary schools in Central, Western
and Wan Chai districts would re-open on Monday, but primary
schools and kindergartens would remain closed.
The student activists, established protest groups and many
ordinary Hong Kong residents present Beijing with one of its
biggest political challenges since it crushed pro-democracy
protests in and around Tiananmen Square in 1989. But they
remained defiant in saying they would not call off their action.
China's ruling Communist Party leadership in Beijing has
dismissed the Hong Kong protests as illegal, but appears to have
left it to Leung and his government to find a solution. As the
protests have ebbed and flowed, they have caused uncertainty for
businesses and triggered a more than 7 percent drop in the value
of shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange in the past month.
Financial Secretary John Tsang wrote in a blog on Sunday
that Hong Kong was at a critical moment and its "financial
foundations and core values have inevitably been shaken."
Allan Zeman, a member of the 1,200-strong committee that
selects candidates for Hong Kong's top job, said the protesters
had made their point, but businesses, particularly those paying
high rents, were being hit. "If they carry on too long, you're
asking for trouble," he told Reuters.
"At some point you need to open the roads. You're choking
off the economy."
Protest leaders, who earlier pulled out of planned talks
with the government because of the way the police handled
Friday's unrest, held out the prospect of rejoining the dialogue
if policing improved.
They also braced for a potential showdown with a government
determined to get Hong Kong back to work on Monday.
"We must take care in the coming days. In the face of
violence we must remain steadfast and brave. This is only the
calm before the storm, but the Hong Kong people here with us ...
proves our strength," Alex Chow, leader of the Hong Kong
Federation of Students, said over the weekend.
"TAKE A BREAK"
China's state-run People's Daily said in a commentary on
Sunday that there had been misunderstandings about the
democratic process.
"This is not a struggle between democracy and non-democracy,
but merely different understandings on the realisation and
implementation methods of democracy. In the final analysis, the
central government is the most powerful supporter of democracy
in Hong Kong," the newspaper said.
Facing separatist unrest in far-flung Tibet and Xinjiang,
Beijing is standing firm on Hong Kong, fearful that calls for
democracy there could spread to the mainland.
Bao Tong, the most senior Chinese official jailed over the
1989 Tiananmen protests, said today's demonstrators in Hong Kong
should "take a break". In a phone interview, he told Reuters he
was worried that recent violence "could give people excuses."
"I don't believe the protesters will engage in violent
activities, but no one can guarantee that others will not use
violence against the demonstrators," he said.
"The most important thing is for tomorrow. This problem
cannot be solved now. What (they) really want now is universal
suffrage. That is not an easy matter."
"As for the goals that have not been achieved, they need
further persistence, tenacity and adherence - so that's why they
should rest now."
(Additional reporting by Yimouu Lee, Twinnie Siu, Elzio
Barreto, Charlie Zhu, Alexandra Harney, Clare Baldwin, Joseph
Campbell, Donny Kwok, James Pomfret, Bobby Yip, Irene Jay Liu,
Farah Master, Diana Chan, Kinling Lo and Venus Wu in HONG KONG,
and Sui-Lee Wee in BEIJING; Writing by Ian Geoghegan, Anne Marie
Roantree and Jeremy Laurence; Editing by Kim Coghill)