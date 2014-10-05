* Some protesters leave Mong Kok, scene of recent clashes
* Crowds swell at Admiralty, but smaller than previous
rallies
* Financial foundations shaken - Financial Secretary
* No agreement on talks between protesters and officials
(Updates situation, adds quotes)
By Clare Jim and Yimou Lee
HONG KONG, Oct 5 Pro-democracy protesters
remained in a tense stalemate with the Hong Kong government late
on Sunday after authorities warned they were determined to get
the Asian financial hub back to work after more than a week of
unrest.
Some protesters left the Mong Kok area of the city, pulling
back from the scene of recent clashes with those who back the
pro-Beijing government. But many hundreds more remained,
disputing reports on social media that their leaders had called
for them to leave.
"We're afraid there may be a police crackdown, so we came
here to support. The more people we have, the harder it is for
the police to clear," said Lester Leung, 25, who said he was
ready to stay on the streets all night.
Fearing a crackdown as city leaders have called for the
streets to be cleared so businesses, schools and civil servants
could resume on Monday, other protesters who have paralysed
parts of the former British colony with mass sit-ins also pulled
back from outside Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying's
office.
By late Sunday evening, Reuters reporters estimated around
4,000 protesters had gathered in Admiralty, the main area they
have occupied over the past week at the heart of the government
district - far fewer than rallied there the previous day.
Over the past week, tens of thousands of protesters have
demanded that Leung step down and that China allow them the
right to vote for a leader of their choice in 2017 elections.
Facing separatist unrest in far-flung Tibet and Xinjiang,
Beijing is fearful that calls for democracy in Hong Kong could
spread to the mainland. The Communist Party leadership has
dismissed the protests as illegal, but appears to have left it
to Leung and his government to find a solution.
"NO RETREAT"
In Mong Kok, a gritty, working class neighbourhood where
scuffles broke out between protesters and supporters of the
government over the weekend, prompting police to use pepper
spray and batons, some in the pro-democracy camp mixed defiance
with pragmatism.
"We want everyone to leave because we don't want to see any
more bloody conflicts ... we will come back again if the
government doesn't respond (to calls for direct talks)," said
Tang Sin-tung, a 16-year-old high school student.
While some packed up and left, several hundred supporters
stood their ground, shouting "Mong Kok, Mong Kok, never
retreat," watched by as many police.
Many residents have criticised ineffective police handling
of the recent unrest in Mong Kok, a traditional stronghold of
Hong Kong's notorious organised crime gangs, or Triads. Police
have had to defend their tactics and denied allegations of any
collaboration between the security forces and gang members -
some of whom were arrested after altercations with protesters.
"We've been pepper-sprayed. We've been tear-gassed. We've
seen Triads. Now we're not afraid of anything," said Kit Lee,
41, who was among those remaining in the narrow streets of the
neighbourhood, one of the most densely populated on the planet.
ECONOMY FEARS
Under pressure from the government, and from businesses,
shop owners and taxi drivers, the protest groups had said they
would dismantle barricades to key government buildings to allow
civil servants to get to work on Monday.
The student activists, established protest groups and many
ordinary Hong Kong residents present Beijing with one of its
biggest political challenges since it crushed pro-democracy
protests in and around Tiananmen Square in 1989.
But they remained defiant in saying they would not call off
their action. At a news conference late on Sunday, student
leaders said there was no agreement yet with government
officials for any future dialogue to try and end the deadlock.
"It's clear there is still discrepancy between the
expectations from both parties towards the dialogue," said
Lester Shum, vice secretary of the Hong Kong Federation of
Students. "If the government resorts to clearing the site or
using force, there will be no way for dialogue."
The protests have disrupted local businesses and helped wipe
close to US$50 billion off the value of shares on the Hong Kong
stock exchange. Financial Secretary John Tsang wrote in a blog
that Hong Kong was at a critical moment and its "financial
foundations and core values have inevitably been shaken."
Economists at ANZ predicted the political deadlock would
eventually hit business sentiment and consumer confidence in the
city, which is also a gateway for many international investors
to mainland China.
"The impact of Occupy Central is not confined to tourist
spending. The slowdown of China has already affected the city's
growth momentum. If the protests continue ... Hong Kong's
fourth-quarter outlook will increasingly turn gloomy," they
wrote in a research note.
Businessman Allan Zeman, a member of the 1,200-strong
committee that selects candidates for Hong Kong's top job, said
the protesters had made their point, but "at some point you need
to open the roads. You're choking off the economy."
"TAKE A BREAK"
Anson Chan, Hong Kong's former top civil servant under both
British and Chinese rule, wrote in the UK's Guardian newspaper
that Leung and his team "have little credibility left and will
find it increasingly difficult to govern Hong Kong."
"I understand mainland Chinese fears. But if they are
allowed to walk away from their commitments under an
international treaty, then it doesn't say very much for China's
commitment to the rest of the world," she added.
And the most senior Chinese official jailed over the 1989
Tiananmen protests said today's demonstrators in Hong Kong
should "take a break".
In a phone interview, Bao Tong told Reuters he was worried
the violence "could give people excuses."
"The most important thing is for tomorrow. This problem
cannot be solved now. What (they) really want now is universal
suffrage. That is not an easy matter."
"As for the goals that have not been achieved, they need
further persistence, tenacity and adherence - so that's why they
should rest now."
(Additional reporting by John Ruwitch, Twinnie Siu, Elzio
Barreto, Charlie Zhu, Alexandra Harney, Clare Baldwin, Joseph
Campbell, Donny Kwok, James Pomfret, Bobby Yip, Irene Jay Liu,
Farah Master, Diana Chan, Kinling Lo and Venus Wu in HONG KONG,
and Sui-Lee Wee in BEIJING; Writing by Ian Geoghegan and Anne
Marie Roantree Editing by Kim Coghill)