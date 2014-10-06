* Some protesters leave Mong Kok, scene of recent clashes
By John Ruwitch and Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, Oct 6 Hong Kong started to return to
work on Monday after more than a week of pro-democracy protests
disrupted the Chinese-controlled city, with the protest movement
facing a test of its stamina after more clashes with police and
pro-Beijing opponents.
Civil servants began arriving for work at the main
government offices of Hong Kong's leader, Leung Chun-ying, which
have been the focal point of protests that initially drew tens
of thousands onto the streets. The bureaucrats were allowed to
pass through protesters' barricades unimpeded.
Numbers of protesters fell sharply overnight into the
hundreds. The protesters remained at a stalemate with Leung's
pro-Beijing government and there was no sign of movement on
talks that were proposed to end the stand-off.
The protests have ebbed and flowed over the past week, with
people leaving the streets overnight to return later. The test
on Monday will be whether that pattern continues in the face of
the government's determination to get Hong Kong back to work.
Fearing a crackdown after city leaders called for the
streets to be cleared so businesses, schools and the civil
service could resume on Monday, protesters who have paralysed
parts of the former British colony with mass sit-ins pulled back
from outside Leung's office.
One civil servant, who gave her surname as Hung, said she
had received notification she was to return to work as usual.
"It's much better than earlier," she said.
Only about 100 protesters remained on the road leading into
the Central business district but the road was still closed to
traffic even though many had pulled back during the night. Heavy
traffic was reported on other thoroughfares.
Over the past week, tens of thousands of protesters have
demanded that Leung quit and that China allow them the right to
vote for a leader of their choice in 2017 elections.
Facing separatist unrest in far-flung Tibet and Xinjiang,
Beijing is fearful that calls for democracy in Hong Kong could
spread to the mainland. The Communist Party leadership has
dismissed the Hong Kong protests as illegal but has so far left
Leung's government to find a solution.
The protest groups bowed to pressure from the government,
businesses, shop owners and taxi drivers and said they would
dismantle barricades barring the way to key government buildings
and allow civil servants to get to work on Monday.
Some banks that had closed branches during the unrest of the
past week also threw open their doors for business on Monday.
The protests have presented Beijing with one of its biggest
political challenges since it crushed pro-democracy protests in
and around Tiananmen Square in the Chinese capital in 1989.
In an echo of Tiananmen Square, activists in the main
government district built a "Goddess of Democracy" statue out of
wooden blocks near government headquarters.
The statue held a yellow umbrella, which has become the
symbol of the Hong Kong protests after students used umbrellas
to ward off pepper spray used by police a week ago.
DISCREPANCIES ON TALKS
While the government has vowed to clear the streets, the
status of the talks remained unclear. Hong Kong broadcaster RTHK
reported that student leaders met government officials at Hong
Kong University late on Sunday but no clear resolutions emerged.
"It's clear there is still discrepancy between the
expectations from both parties towards the dialogue," Lester
Shum, vice secretary of the Hong Kong Federation of Students,
told a news conference late on Sunday.
"If the government resorts to clearing the site or using
force, there will be no way for dialogue."
Across Victoria Harbour in the gritty Mong Kok residential
neighbourhood, protesters also pulled back from where scuffles
had broken out at the weekend with supporters of the government,
prompting police to use pepper sprays and batons again.
Hundreds more remained, disputing reports on social media
that their leaders had called for them to leave.
"We want everyone to leave because we don't want to see any
more bloody conflicts ... we will come back again if the
government doesn't respond (to calls for direct talks)," said
Tang Sin-tung, a 16-year-old high school student.
Many residents have criticised ineffective police handling
of the unrest in Mong Kok, a traditional stronghold of Hong
Kong's notorious organised crime gangs, or Triads. Police have
defended their tactics and denied allegations of any
collaboration between the security forces and gang members, some
of whom were arrested after altercations with protesters.
"We've been pepper-sprayed. We've been tear-gassed. We've
seen Triads. Now we're not afraid of anything," said Kit Lee,
41, who was among those remaining in the narrow streets of the
neighbourhood, one of the most densely populated on the planet.
The protests have disrupted businesses and helped wipe close
to US$50 billion off the value of shares on the Hong Kong stock
exchange. Financial Secretary John Tsang wrote in a blog that
Hong Kong was at a critical moment and its "financial
foundations and core values have inevitably been shaken".
Economists at Australian bank ANZ predicted the political
deadlock would eventually hit business sentiment and consumer
confidence in the city, which is also a gateway for many
international investors to mainland China.
