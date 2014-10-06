* Civil servants return to work, students back to class
* Some protesters leave Mong Kok, scene of weekend clashes
* Government, students hope formal talks can start this week
By John Ruwitch and Clare Baldwin
HONG KONG, Oct 7 Pro-democracy demonstrations in
Hong Kong rolled into early Tuesday with hundreds of students
remaining camped out in the heart of the city after more than a
week of rallies and behind-the-scenes talks showing modest signs
of progress.
Student-led protesters early on Monday lifted a blockade of
government offices that had been the focal point of their
action, initially drawing tens of thousands onto the streets.
Civil servants were allowed to pass through the protesters'
barricades unimpeded.
Several streets through downtown Hong Kong, which houses
offices for international banks, luxury malls and the main stock
exchange, remained barricaded and vehicle-free, although
pedestrians could walk freely through the area.
Over the past week, tens of thousands of protesters have
demanded that the city's Beijing-appointed leader Leung
Chun-ying quit and that China allow Hong Kong people the right
to vote for a leader of their choice in 2017 elections.
The stalemate appeared late on Monday to be nearing a
potential turning point, however, when a senior official said
formal talks to address the protesters' demands and end the
demonstrations may begin later in the week.
After preparatory discussions with student representatives
on Monday night, Lau Kong-wah, the Hong Kong government's
Undersecretary of Constitutional and Mainland Affairs, said both
sides had agreed on general principles for the formal talks.
"I think today's meeting was successful and progress has
been made," he told reporters.
"We both hope to hold these discussions soon as possible and
we hope that we will be able to begin them within this week."
The 'Occupy Central' protests, an idea conceived over a year
ago, have presented Beijing with one of its biggest political
challenges since it crushed pro-democracy demonstrations in and
around Tiananmen Square in the Chinese capital in 1989.
Facing separatist unrest in far-flung Tibet and Xinjiang,
Beijing fears that calls for democracy in Hong Kong could spread
to the mainland. The Communist Party leadership has dismissed
the Hong Kong protests as illegal but has left Leung's
government to find a solution.
HARD TO QUIT
Protest leaders have promised to carry on with the "Occupy"
demonstrations until their demands are met.
"Unless (we) gain significant achievement then there is no
way to quit. It has to end when, and only when, the government
promises something, otherwise it is impossible to persuade the
people to quit," said Alex Chow, leader of the Hong Kong
Federation of Students.
"The pressure generated here will also be delivered to
Beijing because China still has to rule Hong Kong and they have
to stabilise Hong Kong. How the Hong Kong government responds to
the citizens will affect stability. If they handle it in a very
adverse way then it will also affect mainland China."
The protests have ebbed and flowed over the past week, with
people leaving the streets overnight to return later. Police
have taken a hands-off approach since last Sunday when they
fired tear gas and pepper spray at protesters, creating a public
relations mess and provoking more people to join the unrest.
"I hope students can persist. If we retreat now we will lose
the power to negotiate," said Chow Ching-lam, who was studying
on the ground at the main protest site.
Fearing a crackdown after city leaders called for the
streets to be cleared so businesses, schools and the civil
service could resume on Monday, protesters who have paralysed
parts of the former British colony with mass sit-ins pulled back
from outside Leung's office.
Some banks that had closed branches during the unrest of the
past week opened for business on Monday.
DISCREPANCIES ON TALKS
A first meeting to pave the way for formal talks between
government officials and student representatives was held on
Sunday and another was expected on Tuesday, students said.
"Whether we will get results from our discussions depends on
the sincerity of the government and their attitude towards the
occupying protesters," Lester Shum, vice secretary of the Hong
Kong Federation of Students, told a news conference late on
Monday. Shum said he hoped the formal talks could start before
Sunday.
Across Victoria Harbour in the gritty Mong Kok
neighbourhood, some protesters also pulled back from where
scuffles had broken out at the weekend with supporters of the
government, prompting police to use pepper spray and batons
again.
The protests have disrupted businesses and helped wipe close
to $50 billion off the value of shares on the Hong Kong stock
exchange.
The World Bank said the protests were hurting Hong Kong's
economy, but the impact on China was limited at this point.
"What we anticipate is obviously a greater impact on the
Hong Kong SAR (Special Administrative Region), so slower growth
in 2014 than was being anticipated earlier," World Bank East
Asia and Pacific Chief Economist Sudhir Shetty said on Monday.
"But at this stage our best estimates ... are that there
isn't as yet significant spillover to the broader Chinese
economy," he told a media briefing on the latest East Asia
Pacific Economic Update.
