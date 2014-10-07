* Traffic chaos after blockades lifted and people return to
work
* Retailers say early data shows heavy falls in sales
* Government, students hope formal talks can start this week
(Adds comment, details)
HONG KONG, Oct 7 Hong Kong's dwindling
pro-democracy protesters relaxed blockades of key places on
Tuesday, allowing some business supplies in and out, although
traffic was still largely snarled and talks with the government
offered little hope of a quick solution.
Hundreds of protesters in the second week of their campaign
for greater democracy were camped out on the road leading into
Hong Kong's main government and business districts, the last
holdouts after days of rallies that attracted tens of thousands
at their peak.
The student-led protesters began lifting their controls of
government offices and retail areas on Monday as preliminary,
behind-the-scenes talks meant to lead to formal negotiations
showed modest signs of progress.
"Now we just have to wait and see about the meetings," said
Ronald Chan, a recent university graduate who was one of several
protesters manning a barricade in the Central business district,
but allowing delivery vans and garbage trucks in and out.
He said several passersby had thanked them for allowing
deliveries and he estimated that more than half supported them.
"We know we have caused some inconvenience but we have our
reasons," he said. "We hope that other people understand."
The 'Occupy Central' protests, an idea conceived over a year
ago referring to the Central business district, have presented
Beijing with one of its biggest political challenges since it
crushed pro-democracy demonstrations in and around Tiananmen
Square in the Chinese capital in 1989.
Beijing fears that calls for democracy in Hong Kong could
spread to the mainland, with China already facing separatist
unrest in far-flung Tibet and Xinjiang. The Communist Party
leadership has dismissed the Hong Kong protests as illegal and
has left the city's Beijing-appointed leader, Leung Chun-ying,
to find a solution.
Over the past week, the protesters have demanded that Leung
quit and that China allow Hong Kong people the right to vote for
a leader of their choice in 2017 elections. China wants to
select candidates for the election.
After preparatory discussions with student representatives
late on Monday, Lau Kong-wah, the government's undersecretary of
constitutional and mainland affairs, said both sides had agreed
on general principles for formal talks.
"I think today's meeting was successful and progress has
been made," he told reporters.
Protest leaders have promised to carry on with their Occupy
Central demonstrations until their demands are met.
"It has to end when, and only when, the government promises
something, otherwise it is impossible to persuade the people to
quit," said Hong Kong Federation of Students leader Alex Chow.
With trunk roads occupied by protesters, alternative routes
into the city have quickly become clogged.
Traffic jams on Hong Kong Island and across Victoria Harbour
in Kowloon stretched back miles in some places. Passengers
trying to get on to underground trains were packed tight as they
queued up two levels and spilled out on to the street near the
main protest site in the Admiralty district.
SALES SLUMP
Retail authorities have warned that a quick solution is
needed before the former British colony suffers a fall in
October sales, an important shopping month that encompasses the
Golden Week holiday period, for the first time since 2003.
The Hong Kong Retail Management Association said late on
Monday sales at chain stores had dropped between 30 and 45
percent from Oct. 1-5 in Admiralty and Central, as well as in
the nearby shopping district of Causeway Bay.
Sales fell just as sharply in Kowloon's working class
district of Mong Kok, scene of some of the most violent clashes
between protesters and police and pro-Beijing groups.
Many Hong Kong businesses were already struggling before the
latest demonstrations, a monthly survey by HSBC and Markit Group
showed on Tuesday. New business fell for the fifth straight
month in September, while firms reduced staffing levels for the
sixth consecutive month. The rate of job shedding was the
quickest in four months.
The protests have ebbed and flowed over the past week, with
people leaving the streets overnight to return later. Police
have taken a hands-off approach since Sept. 28, when they fired
tear gas and pepper spray at protesters.
The protests have helped wipe close to $50 billion off the
value of shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange. The World Bank
has said the protests were hurting Hong Kong's economy, although
the impact on China was limited.
