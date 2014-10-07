* Traffic chaos after blockades lifted and people return to
work
* Retailers say early data shows heavy falls in sales
* Formal talks between students, govt to start on Friday
(Adds details about start of talks on Friday)
By Diana Chan and John Ruwitch
HONG KONG, Oct 8 Pro-democracy protesters in
Hong Kong agreed with the city's government late on Tuesday to
start formal talks later this week to address concerns that have
brought tens of thousands of people onto the city's streets.
The student-led demonstrations have calmed since clashes
with police over a week ago, and the number of protesters has
fallen since violent scuffles broke out at the weekend between
demonstrators and pro-Beijing opponents.
On Tuesday a few hundred protesters remained camped out on
the roads leading into the city's main government and business
districts, still blocking traffic and causing some of the city's
schools to close.
The protesters have demanded that the city's Chief Executive
Leung Chun-ying step down and that China allow Hong Kong people
the right to vote for a leader of their choice in 2017
elections. China wants to select candidates for the election and
Leung, appointed by China, has ignored calls to step down.
"We have confirmed that we will hold the first round of
meetings on Friday at 4 p.m.," Lau Kong-wah, the government's
undersecretary of constitutional and mainland affairs, said
after a discussion with student representatives on Tuesday.
The talks would focus on "the basis for political
development and the legal implementations of these political
reforms", he said, referring to plans for the 2017 election of
the Chief Executive, Hong Kong's leader.
Student leader Lester Shum confirmed that the students would
take part as a way to convey their message to senior government
leaders, but said he was "angry and disappointed" that the talks
were expected to be limited in scope.
The protests would continue until "practical measures (have)
been forged between the government and the people", he said. Any
violence or attempts to clear the students would affect the
talks, he said.
The 'Occupy Central' protests, an idea conceived over a year
ago referring to the Central business district, have presented
Beijing with one of its biggest political challenges since it
crushed pro-democracy demonstrations in and around Tiananmen
Square in the Chinese capital in 1989.
Beijing fears that calls for democracy in Hong Kong could
spread to mainland China. The Communist Party leadership has
dismissed the Hong Kong protests as illegal and has left the
city's Beijing-appointed leader Leung to find a solution.
Protesters relaxed blockades of some key roads in the
downtown area this week, home to banks, upscale shopping malls
and the stock exchange.
"We know we have caused some inconvenience but we have our
reasons," said Ronald Chan, a recent university graduate who was
one of several protesters manning a barricade in the Central
business district, but allowing delivery vans and garbage trucks
in and out. "We hope that other people understand."
With trunk roads occupied by protesters, alternative routes
into the city have quickly become clogged.
Traffic jams on Hong Kong Island and across Victoria Harbour
in Kowloon stretched back miles (km) in some places. Passengers
trying to get onto underground trains were packed tight on
Tuesday as they queued up two levels and spilled out onto the
street near the main protest site in the Admiralty district.
SALES SLUMP
Retail authorities have warned that a quick solution is
needed before the former British colony suffers a fall in
October sales, an important shopping month that encompasses the
Golden Week holiday period, for the first time since 2003.
The Hong Kong Retail Management Association said late on
Monday that sales at chain stores had dropped between 30 and 45
percent from Oct. 1-5 in Admiralty and Central, as well as in
the nearby shopping district of Causeway Bay.
Sales fell just as sharply across the harbour in Kowloon's
working class district of Mong Kok, scene of some of the most
violent clashes between protesters and police and pro-Beijing
groups.
Many Hong Kong businesses were already struggling before the
latest demonstrations, a monthly survey by HSBC and Markit Group
showed on Tuesday. New business fell for the fifth straight
month in September, while firms reduced staffing levels for the
sixth consecutive month. The rate of job shedding was the
quickest in four months.
The protests have ebbed and flowed over the past week, with
people leaving the streets overnight to return later. Police
have taken a hands-off approach since Sept. 28, when they fired
tear gas and pepper spray at protesters.
In one incident on Tuesday, around 40 anti-"Occupy Central"
protesters emerged at the Admiralty underground station near the
main demonstration site, but demonstrators heckled them until
they left.
The protests have helped wipe close to $50 billion off the
value of shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange. The World Bank
has said the protests were hurting Hong Kong's economy, although
the impact on China was limited.
(Additional reporting by Farah Master, Clare Baldwin, Twinnie
Siu, James Pomfret, Clare Jim, Joseph Campbell, Yimou Lee, Diana
Chan, Kinling Lo and Venus Wu; Writing by Paul Tait; Editing by
Nick Macfie/Robert Birsel/Susan Fenton)