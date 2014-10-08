(Adds China comment, stock market)
By Diana Chan and Donny Kwok
HONG KONG Oct 8 Hong Kong pro-democracy
protests that brought tens of thousands on to the streets last
week dwindled to a few hundred on Wednesday after activist
leaders agreed to talks with the government which are all but
certain to go nowhere.
The student-led protests have calmed since clashes with
police more than a week ago and the number of protesters calling
for universal suffrage has fallen dramatically since violent
scuffles broke out at the weekend between demonstrators and
pro-Beijing opponents.
Friday's talks will focus on "the basis for political
development", the government said, referring to plans for a 2017
election of the chief executive, Hong Kong's leader, but it was
unclear how discussions could reconcile two such polarised
positions.
Protesters had called on the city's current leader, Leung
Chun-ying, to step down and any breakdown in the talks is widely
expected to trigger another cycle of protests.
"The lack of room for the government to back away from
(China's) decision will make it difficult for the government to
satisfy the student leaders' requested demands," Citi Group said
in a research note.
China's Communist Party leaders rule Hong Kong through a
"one country, two systems" formula which allows wide-ranging
autonomy and freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland and specifies
universal suffrage as an eventual goal.
But Beijing ruled on Aug. 31 it would screen candidates who
want to run for chief executive in 2017, which the democracy
activists said rendered the universal suffrage concept
meaningless.
China, with separatist headaches in Tibet and Xinjiang, is
concerned that calls for democracy might spread on the mainland
and is unlikely to give an inch of ground after the worst unrest
in the former British colony since it returned to China in 1997.
"OUTSIDE FORCES"
Several Western countries, including Britain, have urged
China to keep its promise about universal suffrage, though
activists have urged Britain, with strong trade ties with
Beijing, to take a stronger stand.
"One country, two systems has made great contributions to
Hong Kong's prosperity and stability and has garnered broad
international approval," Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Li
Baodong told reporters on Wednesday.
"We have always opposed outside forces interfering in Hong
Kong's internal affairs and China's internal politics."
A couple of hundred protesters were camped out on Wednesday
on the roads leading into the city's main government and
business districts in Central and Admiralty.
The mood has seesawed over the past week between chaos and
calm with an almost carnival feel as protesters played guitars
and drums and danced. Police have taken a hands-off approach
since Sept. 28, when they fired tear gas and pepper spray.
The Occupy Central protests have presented Beijing with one
of its biggest political challenges since it crushed
pro-democracy demonstrations in and around Tiananmen Square in
the Chinese capital in 1989.
Retail authorities have warned that a quick solution is
needed before Hong Kong suffers a fall in October sales, an
important shopping month that encompasses the Golden Week
holiday period, for the first time since 2003.
The protests have helped wipe close to $50 billion off the
value of shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange. The main index
was down 0.72 percent at noon (0400 GMT).
(Additional reporting by Clare Baldwin, Twinnie Siu, James
Pomfret, Clare Jim, Joseph Campbell, Yimou Lee, Umesh Desai,
Kinling Lo, Anne-Marie Roantree and Venus Wu in Hong Kong and
Michael Martina in Beijing; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by
Robert Birsel)