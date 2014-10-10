* Demonstrators pitch tents, plan for pro-longed protest
* Police promise to take action at appropriate time
* Chinese premier says Hong Kong a domestic issue
(Adds comment from Chinese Premier, Angela Merkel in Berlin)
By Donny Kwok and Diana Chan
HONG KONG, Oct 10 Thousands of protesters
regrouped in central Hong Kong on Friday to push their demand
for democracy, a day after the government called off talks with
students amid a two-week standoff that has shaken communist
China's capitalist hub.
The political crisis has seen tens of thousands take to the
city streets to push for free elections and seek the resignation
of Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying.
Scores arrived with tents, suggesting they were in for the
long haul despite a call by police to remove obstacles that have
blocked major roads in and out of the financial centre, causing
traffic and commuter chaos with tail-backs stretching for miles.
Police said they would take action at an appropriate time,
without specifying what that would be.
"I've just set up camp here under the bridge and I will come
down to occupy whenever I can," said Wong Lai-wa, 23. "I may
have to go back to school during the day, but I will make every
effort to come back."
China rules the former British colony through a "one
country, two systems" formula which allows wide-ranging autonomy
and freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland and specifies universal
suffrage as an eventual goal.
But Beijing said in August it would screen candidates who
want to run for the city's election for a chief executive in
2017, which democracy activists said rendered the notion of
universal suffrage meaningless.
China has branded the protests illegal and on Friday
criticised the U.S. Congress for sending the "wrong message" to
demonstrators, in a "deliberate attack" on China.
In an annual report to U.S. Congress, the
Congressional-Executive Commission on China said Washington
should boost support for democracy and universal suffrage in
Hong Kong.
Speaking in Berlin, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said: "Hong
Kong's affairs belong to the internal affairs of China and all
other countries must respect each others sovereignty."
He added there had been and would be no change in China's
policy on Hong Kong's autonomy.
"I am sure the people of Hong Kong and the government of
Hong Kong have the competency to ensure the wealth and stability
of society," he said.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she hoped protests
would remain peaceful and "solutions can be found in a free
exchange of opinion which will satisfy the people of Hong Kong".
MAKESHIFT
The protesters are well equipped to sit it out, with supply
stations stocked with essentials. They also have makeshift
showers and dozens of tents pitched where they can sleep.
"Everyone is trying to create his own space, or to defend his
own position," said Travis Chu, sitting with four friends in the
Admiralty district. "Even though it seems things are in a
bottleneck now, all we can do is to stay on and continue the
occupation."
Admiralty is home to government offices next to the Central
business district, giving the name to the "Occupy Central"
movement, which has combined with the student protests to try to
push the government to introduce universal suffrage.
The crowd had built to over 1,000 in the gritty, crowded
suburb of Mong Kok, on the Kowloon side of the harbour, scene of
some of the most violent clashes between protesters and police
and pro-Beijing groups last week.
The government's decision on Thursday to call off the talks
with students came as democratic lawmakers demanded anti-graft
officers investigate a $6.4 million business payout to the
city's pro-Beijing leader, Leung Chun-ying, while in office.
Australia's Fairfax Media this week revealed the business
payout to Leung by an Australian engineering company.
Hong Kong Chief Secretary Carrie Lam said the talks with the
students were off because of the strident demands for universal
suffrage, which she said was not in accordance with the city's
mini-constitution, and because of their "illegal" occupation of
parts of the city and calls for people to rally.
Scenes of tear gas wafting between some of the world's most
valuable buildings, violent clashes, mass disruptions to
business and commuter chaos have underscored the challenges
Beijing faces in imposing its will on Hong Kong.
Protest numbers have dwindled to just a few hundred people
at various sites, but activists have managed to keep up their
blockade of some major roads, frustrating some residents.
While the largely young crowds sit it out, their democratic
lawmaker allies are stepping up pressure on the city government.
On Thursday, they threatened to veto some government funding
applications, although none that affect people's daily lives, as
they step up their civil disobedience campaign and try to
paralyse government operations.
