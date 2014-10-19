* HK leader says more time needed to resolve standoff
* Fresh clashes in Mong Kok protest hotspot
* Talks planned etween students and city government
(Adds quotes from Hong Kong leader, details)
By James Pomfret and Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Oct 19 Violent clashes erupted in
Hong Kong early on Sunday for a second night, deepening a sense
of impasse between a government with limited options and a
pro-democracy movement increasingly willing to confront police.
The worst political crisis in Hong Kong since Britain handed
the free-wheeling city back to China in 1997 entered its fourth
week with no sign of a resolution despite talks scheduled on
Tuesday between the government and student protest leaders.
Beijing has signalled through Hong Kong's leaders that it is
not willing to reverse a decision in late August that
effectively denies the financial hub the full democracy the
protesters are demanding for an election in 2017.
"Unless there is some kind of breakthrough in two hours of
talks on Tuesday, I'm worried we will see the standoff worsen
and get violent," Sonny Lo, a professor at the Hong Kong
Institute of Education, told Reuters.
"We could be entering a new and much more problematic stage.
I hope the government has worked out some compromises, because
things could get very difficult now."
Hong Kong's Beijing-backed leader Leung Chun-ying, who has
so far resisted calls to quit, said more time was needed to
broker what he hoped would be a non-violent end to the upheaval.
"To work out a solution, to put an end to this problem, we
need time. We need time to talk to the people, particularly
young students," he told Hong Kong's ATV Television. "What I
want is to see a peaceful and a meaningful end to this problem."
Hong Kong's 28,000 strong police have been struggling to
contain a youth-led movement that has shown little sign of
waning after three weeks of standoffs.
Roughly a thousand demonstrators in the Mong Kok district
launched a fresh assault early on Sunday, putting on helmets and
goggles before surging forward to grab a line of metal
barricades hemming them into a section of road.
Scores of riot police had smashed batons at a wall of
umbrellas that protesters raised to defend themselves. Amid
shouts and hurled insults, violent scuffles erupted before
police surged forward with shields, forcing the crowds back.
One activist in a white T-shirt and goggles was hit with a
flurry of baton blows, leaving him bleeding from a gash in the
head. Several protesters were taken away.
Dozens of people were reportedly injured in the two nights
of clashes, including 22 police officers. Four people were
arrested early on Sunday, police said.
The clashes came hours after the talks were confirmed for
Tuesday. They will be broadcast live.
On Sunday evening, crowds again began building as protesters
stockpiled helmets and fashioned home-made forearm shields out
of foam pads to parry baton blows.
RESTIVE GENERATION
The protesters, led by a restive generation of students,
have been demanding China's Communist Party rulers live up to
constitutional promises to grant full democracy to the former
British trading outpost.
Hong Kong is ruled under a "one country, two systems"
formula that allows it wide-ranging autonomy and freedoms and
specifies universal suffrage for Hong Kong as an eventual goal.
But Beijing is wary about copycat demands for reform on the
mainland and it ruled on Aug. 31 it would screen candidates who
want to run for the city's chief executive in 2017. Democracy
activists said that rendered the universal suffrage concept
meaningless. They are demanding elections with open nominations.
Leung appears hamstrung, unable to compromise because of the
message that would send to people on the mainland while more
force looks likely to only galvanize the young protesters.
Hong Kong's Security Chief Lai Tung-kwok said some of the
clashes in recent days had been initiated by activists
affiliated to "radical organisations which have been active in
conspiring, planning and charging violent acts".
The city's embattled police chief, Andy Tsang, also
expressed his frustration when he broke three weeks of silence
on Saturday to say "extremely tolerant" policing had not stopped
protests becoming more "radical or violent".
The demonstrations pose one of the biggest challenges for
China since the crushing of a pro-democracy movement in Beijing
in 1989.
The situation in Hong Kong surfaced in weekend talks between
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Chinese State Councillor
Yang Jiechi in Boston.
A senior State Department official said Hong Kong was
discussed as part of "candid exchanges" on human rights while a
Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said Yang had told Kerry that
Hong Kong was "purely an internal affair of China".
In Mong Kok, protesters resting during the day on Sunday
were defiant and also angry that local officials were portraying
their campaign as increasingly radicalised and violent.
While police took down some banners and posters, they left
one of the more popular and dramatic, a cardboard cut-out of
Leung being hanged in effigy from a lamp-post.
"I will continue to stay here until CY (Leung) resigns,"
said Lap Cheung, 40, who quit his IT job in the United States to
return to Hong Kong for the protests, adding that he had no hope
for Tuesday's talks.
Besides Mong Kok, about 1,000 protesters remained camped out
at the headquarters of the civil disobedience "Occupy" movement
on Hong Kong Island in a sea of tents on an eight-lane highway
beneath skyscrapers close to government headquarters.
(Additional reporting by Yimou Lee, Clare Jim, Irene Jay Liu,
Twinnie Siu and Diana Chan and Benjamin Kang Lim in Beijing,
Writing by Greg Torode; Editing by Crispian Balmer)