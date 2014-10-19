(Adds pictures tag; no changes to text)
By James Pomfret and Farah Master
HONG KONG, Oct 20 A deepening sense of impasse
gripped Hong Kong as pro-democracy protests entered their fourth
week, with the government having limited options to end the
crisis and demonstrators increasingly willing to confront
police.
Dozens of people were reportedly injured in two nights of
clashes that began late on Friday in the densely populated Mong
Kok district of the Chinese-controlled city, including 22
police. Four people were arrested early on Sunday, police said.
The area was calm early on Monday, although scores of
protesters remained on the streets.
Hopes of easing the worst political crisis in Hong Kong
since Britain handed the free-wheeling city back to China in
1997 rest on talks scheduled for Tuesday between the government
and student protest leaders that will be broadcast live.
But few are expecting any resolution given the two sides are
poles apart on how the city will elect its next leader in 2017.
"Unless there is some kind of breakthrough in ... talks on
Tuesday, I'm worried we will see the standoff worsen and get
violent," said Sonny Lo, a professor at the Hong Kong Institute
of Education.
"We could be entering a new and much more problematic stage.
I hope the government has worked out some compromises, because
things could get very difficult now."
Students want free elections, but China insists on screening
candidates first. Hong Kong's Beijing-backed leader, Leung
Chun-ying, has said the city's government was unwilling to
compromise on China's restrictions, which were announced in late
August.
Leung, who has rejected calls by protesters to quit, said on
Sunday that more time was needed to broker what he hoped would
be a non-violent end to the upheaval.
"To work out a solution, to put an end to this problem, we
need time. We need time to talk to the people, particularly
young students," he told Hong Kong's ATV Television. "What I
want is to see a peaceful and a meaningful end to this problem."
Hong Kong's 28,000-strong police force has been struggling
to contain a youth-led movement.
Roughly 1,000 demonstrators in Mong Kok launched a fresh
assault early on Sunday, putting on helmets and goggles before
surging forward to grab a line of metal barricades hemming them
into a section of road.
Scores of riot police had smashed batons at a wall of
umbrellas that protesters raised to defend themselves. Amid
shouts and hurled insults, scuffles erupted before police surged
forward with shields, forcing the crowds back.
On Sunday night, crowds again built up as protesters
stockpiled helmets and fashioned homemade forearm shields out of
foam pads to parry baton blows. Unlike previous nights, however,
there were no clashes.
Besides Mong Kok, about 1,000 protesters remain camped out
at the headquarters of the civil disobedience "Occupy" movement
on Hong Kong Island in a sea of tents on an eight-lane highway
beneath skyscrapers close to government headquarters.
RESTIVE GENERATION
The protesters, led by a restive generation of students,
have been demanding China's Communist Party rulers live up to
constitutional promises to grant full democracy to the former
British trading outpost.
Hong Kong is ruled under a "one country, two systems"
formula that allows it wide-ranging autonomy and freedoms and
specifies universal suffrage for Hong Kong as an eventual goal.
But Beijing is wary about copycat demands for reform on the
mainland.
Leung appears hamstrung, unable to compromise because of the
message that would send to people on the mainland while more
force looks likely to only galvanize the protesters.
"I will continue to stay here until CY (Leung) resigns,"
said Lap Cheung, 40, who quit his IT job in the United States to
return to Hong Kong for the protests, adding that he had no hope
for Tuesday's talks.
Hong Kong Security Chief Lai Tung-kwok said some of the
clashes in recent days had been initiated by activists
affiliated to "radical organisations which have been active in
conspiring, planning and charging violent acts".
The city's police chief, Andy Tsang, also expressed
frustration on Saturday to say "extremely tolerant" policing had
not stopped protests becoming more "radical or violent".
The situation in Hong Kong surfaced in weekend talks between
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Chinese State Councillor
Yang Jiechi in Boston.
A senior State Department official said Hong Kong was
discussed as part of candid exchanges on human rights while a
Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said Yang had told Kerry that
Hong Kong was purely an internal affair of China.
