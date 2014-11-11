HONG KONG Nov 11 Hong Kong's acting chief
executive on Tuesday called on pro-democracy protesters to clear
sites they have occupied in the Asian financial centre for more
than six weeks and warned that those who remained could face
arrest.
Hong Kong media reported that authorities could start
removing protesters as early as Wednesday.
"To those who are unlawfully occupying the roads, we call
for you to leave the areas quickly and peacefully," said Carrie
Lam, who is acting leader while chief executive Leung Chun-ying
attends the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in
Beijing.
Hong Kong media had speculated that China was waiting to
clear the protesters until after the APEC summit ends later on
Tuesday. U.S. President Barack Obama was due to meet Chinese
President Xi Jinping on Wednesday before flying out.
U.S. officials have said freedom of speech and assembly are
universal values, including in Hong Kong.
Lam spoke a day after a Hong Kong court ruled that police
could arrest protesters who defy authorities trying to clear
sites in some of the most economically important districts in
the Chinese-controlled city.
Lam said police would make arrests as needed but did not
give any timeframe.
The student-led protesters are demanding fully democratic
elections for the city's next chief executive in 2017 instead of
the vote between pre-screened candidates that Beijing has said
it would allow.
Demonstrators said they were ready to react quickly to any
moves to clear the sites.
"All the occupiers have already packed up their belongings
and some resource stations have also readied their things to be
easily transported at first notice," said Kaven Chan, 20, a
protester in the bustling district of Mong Kok.
At the height of the protests, police fired tear gas and
pepper spray to disperse thousands of demonstrators, many of
whom used umbrellas, gloves and masks to protect themselves.
Almost nine out of 10 protesters said they were ready to
stay on the streets for more than a year to push for full
democracy, according to an informal Reuters survey last month.
The protests, the most tenacious since the former British
colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997, have defied riot police
and attacks from hostile mobs, as well as intense government and
public pressure.
