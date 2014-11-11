(Adds quote, details)
HONG KONG Nov 11 Hong Kong's acting chief
executive on Tuesday called on pro-democracy protesters to clear
sites they have occupied for more than six weeks and warned
holdouts they could face arrest, a move that could swell protest
numbers.
Hundreds of student-led demonstrators are camped out in two
key districts of the Chinese-controlled city where they have
pitched tents and set up supply stations on roads bisecting some
of the world's most expensive real estate.
Hong Kong media reported that authorities could start
removing protesters as early as Wednesday.
"To those who are unlawfully occupying the roads, we call
for you to leave the areas quickly and peacefully," said Carrie
Lam, acting leader while chief executive Leung Chun-ying attends
the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Beijing.
The protesters are demanding fully democratic elections for
the former British colony's next chief executive in 2017 instead
of the vote between pre-screened candidates that Beijing has
allowed.
Hong Kong media had speculated that China was waiting to
clear the protesters until after the APEC summit ends on
Tuesday. U.S. President Barack Obama was due to meet Chinese
President Xi Jinping on Wednesday before flying out.
Lam spoke a day after a court ruled that police could arrest
protesters who defy authorities trying to clear camp sites. Lam
did not provide a timeframe.
"As the place where the whole movement began, Admiralty is
likely to be the last area to be cleared because people will
come out again real quick if the police touch the nerve of the
movement," Matthew Ng, 21, said from his tent in the district
next to government buildings.
Many protesters said they would simply regroup if police
moved in.
At the height of the protests, police fired tear gas and
pepper spray to disperse thousands, many of whom used umbrellas,
gloves and masks to protect themselves.
Almost nine out of 10 protesters said they were ready to
stay on the streets for more than a year, according to an
informal Reuters survey last month.
The protests, the most tenacious since Hong Kong returned to
Chinese rule in 1997, have defied riot police and attacks from
hostile mobs, as well as intense government and public pressure.
China has ruled Hong Kong since 1997 through a "one country,
two systems" formula which allows wide-ranging autonomy and
freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland and specifies universal
suffrage as an eventual goal.
