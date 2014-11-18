HONG KONG Nov 18 Hong Kong authorities on
Tuesday prepared to clear part of a key area of the heart of the
city that has been occupied by pro-democracy demonstrators for
nearly two months.
About 30 court bailiffs arrived at the 33-storey Citic Tower
in Admiralty, next to government buildings, to enforce an
injunction against the street barricades after a request from
the building's owners, witnesses said.
Some protesters packed up pillows, blankets and other
belongings from inside their tents and prepared to move to
another part of the demonstration zone.
The area near Citic Tower, headquarters of CITIC Pacific
Ltd., has been surrounded by metal barricades for weeks,
blocking parts of the street and disrupting commuters heading to
the Central business district next door.
The former British colony of Hong Kong returned to Chinese
rule in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula that
gives the city more autonomy and freedom than the mainland and a
goal of universal suffrage.
The protesters are demanding open nominations in the city's
next election for chief executive in 2017. Beijing has said it
will allow a vote in 2017, but only between pre-screened
candidates.
The protests, which drew well over 100,000 at their peak,
have dwindled to hundreds camped out in colourful tents at key
intersections on both sides of the harbour.
(Reporting By Yimou Lee and Clare Baldwin; Writing by Anne
Marie Roantree; Editing by Nick Macfie)