* Police remove barricades, tents to reopen key roads
* More than 100 pro-democracy activists arrested over two
days
* Pockets of protesters regroup; police tell them to leave
(Adds details of clashes and fresh attempts to occupy streets)
By James Pomfret and Farah Master
HONG KONG, Nov 26 Hong Kong police on Wednesday
cleared one of the largest protest sites that have choked the
city for months, arresting scores of pro-democracy activists in
a blow to those hoping to wrest greater political freedom from
authorities in Beijing.
But thousands of mostly young demonstrators streamed back in
the evening and clashed sporadically with police as they
attempted to regain lost ground in the gritty Mong Kok district.
Student leaders Joshua Wong and Lester Shum were among those
arrested as hundreds of officers advanced in lines through Mong
Kok earlier in the day, clearing barricades and tents that had
blocked key roads in the Chinese-ruled city for over two months.
Many protesters remained defiant, denying the setback marked
the beginning of the end of the occupation, and it was not clear
if or when police might try to remove the remaining protest
sites elsewhere in the city.
"You can't defeat the protesters' hearts!" screamed Liu
Yuk-lin, a 52-year-old protester in a hard hat holding a yellow
umbrella, the symbol of the movement, as she stood before lines
of police in helmets and goggles.
Following a surprisingly smooth and swift morning clearance
by police that restored traffic to an area where demonstrators
had camped out since late September to call for greater
democracy, protesters regrouped and retaliated late at night.
Some tried storming Nathan Road, but ultimately failed to
penetrate the mass deployment of police at key intersections.
However, hundreds of activists surged into side streets,
chanting for "real universal suffrage".
Police used pepper spray and batons to force crowds back,
while individuals were chased and wrestled to the ground by
officers before being taken away to loud jeers from the crowds.
Mong Kok has been a flashpoint for clashes between students
and mobs intent on breaking up protests, which have posed one of
the biggest challenges to China's Communist Party leaders since
the crushing of student-led pro-democracy demonstrations in
Beijing in 1989.
WARNINGS OF IMPRISONMENT
Earlier, court-appointed bailiffs had warned demonstrators
to leave and workers in red caps and "I Love HK" T-shirts began
clearing metal and wooden barricades laid across Nathan Road, as
well as tents, marquees and furniture used by the protesters.
Over 100 arrests have been made in Mong Kok over the past
two days including for unlawful assembly and assault, with some
protesters hospitalised with head injuries from baton blows.
A Reuters witness saw police haul away Shum, and the
Facebook page of the student group Scholarism announced that
Wong had been arrested for contempt of court.
Although the protests have had no formal leadership
structure, Wong and Shum were part of a group of students who
many looked to as the movement's de facto leaders.
In August, Beijing offered the people of Hong Kong, which
reverted to Chinese rule in 1997, the chance to vote for their
own leader in 2017, but said only two to three candidates could
run after getting majority backing from a 1,200-person
"nominating committee" stacked with Beijing loyalists.
The protests started in late September and drew more than
100,000 to the streets at their peak.
"IT'S NOT THE END"
The clearance of the Mong Kok site was a breakthrough in the
authorities' efforts to end the most tenacious protest movement
in Hong Kong's recent history, but lingering tensions and
ongoing protests suggest major challenges remain to restoring
the financial hub to normality.
"It's not the end," said Helen Lau, a young activist with a
leather yellow ribbon around her neck. "We still have plan B;
either to occupy other places or to step up our actions."
Despite the clearance in Mong Kok, another major protest
site remains in Admiralty district near the city's government
headquarters and legislature, as well as a smaller one in the
shopping area of Causeway Bay.
The pro-democracy movement is showing signs of splintering,
with radical voices calling for escalated action given the
protracted stalemate during which China and Hong Kong have
refused to meet any demands for greater democracy.
Late on Wednesday, police said seven officers had been
arrested for "assault" in connection with the beating of a
pro-democracy protester last month. A group of officers were
caught on camera last month kicking and punching Ken Tsang, a
social worker and member of the Civic Party.
(Additional reporting by Twinnie Siu, James Pomfret and Venus
Wu; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Alex Richardson, Anne
Marie Roantree and Mike Collett-White)