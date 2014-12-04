(Adds details on previous talks)
HONG KONG Dec 4 One of the main student groups
leading pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong said on Thursday it
was considering ending more than two months of street
demonstrations in the Chinese-controlled city.
The Hong Kong Federation of Students will decide in the next
week whether to call on protesters to pull up stakes despite
having failed to achieve their goal of ensuring open nominations
in the election for the city's next leader in 2017.
"Some people wish to stay until the last minute and we
respect that - but we cannot occupy without meaning," federation
spokeswoman Yvonne Leung told local radio. "We will decide
within the next week whether to stay or retreat."
The federation is one of several groups driving the protests
in the former British colony. Some members of another student
group, Scholarism, have gone on hunger strike while leaders of
the pro-democracy "Occupy Central" movement surrendered to
police on Wednesday and called on students to retreat.
Student leaders held talks with Hong Kong officials in late
October but failed to break the deadlock after the government
said their demand for open nominations was impossible under the
laws of the former British colony.
Last month, three student leaders were stopped from boarding
a flight to Beijing to take their fight for greater democracy to
the Chinese government. Airline authorities said their travel
permits were invalid.
Hong Kong returned to Chinese Communist Party rule in 1997
under a "one country, two systems" formula that gives it some
autonomy from the mainland and a promise of eventual universal
suffrage. Beijing has allowed a free vote in 2017, but insists
on screening any candidates for city leader first.
The protests at their peak drew more than 100,000 into the
streets but the numbers have now dwindled to just a few hundred.
(Reporting by Diana Chan; Writing by Clare Baldwin; Editing by
Jeremy Laurence)