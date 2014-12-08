By Donny Kwok
HONG KONG Dec 8 Hong Kong pro-democracy
protesters were thin on the ground on Monday ahead of a possible
mid-week clearance of the main camp site straddling downtown
arteries, testing the patience of residents and commuters for
more than two months.
Joshua Wong, one of the key student leaders, said his group
would maintain the principle of non-violence during the
clearance of the protest site in Admiralty, home to government
offices and next to the main Central business district.
Court bailiffs and police are expected to move in from
Wednesday, media have said.
"Clearance is a matter of time," said Chan, 69, who helped
build and maintain the students' study area at the site. "We
will continue until the last moment and then we will walk away."
The protesters are demanding a free vote for the leader of
Hong Kong, a former British colony that returned to Chinese rule
in 1997.
Under a "one country, two systems" formula, Hong Kong has
some autonomy from the Communist Party-ruled mainland and a
promise of eventual universal suffrage. Beijing has allowed a
vote in the next election in 2017, but insists on screening any
candidates first.
Current leader C.Y. Leung over the weekend again rejected
calls for new consultation over political reform and warned
protesters not to use violence when the clearance starts.
Around 100 protesters were milling around Admiralty on
Monday. Most of the tents were empty with tourists taking
photographs of the artwork and posters hung up around the site.
Some radical groups are expected to try to hold their
ground.
"It is not a matter of resistance, but sometimes it is
self-defence," said protester Platt Ho, 27.
Police have been accused of using excessive force on the
protesters after the use of tear gas in September. Over the
weekend, hundreds marched to protest police brutality while a
group of around 30 people gathered to express their support for
officers and the handling of the protests, RTHK radio reported.
(Writing by Farah Master; Editing by Nick Macfie)