(Adds detail on protest site, court injunction)
* Bus company to meet bailiffs to discuss process
* Thursday likely day for clearance -SCMP
* Protesters thin on the ground, most tents empty
HONG KONG, Dec 9 Hong Kong's High Court has
ordered the main protest sites that have choked the financial
city for more than two months to be cleared, building up to a
final showdown between pro-democracy activists and authorities
backed by Beijing.
A local bus company, which was granted an injunction against
street blockades at the site in Admiralty, home to government
offices and next to the main Central business district, has
received an official clearance order from the High Court,
according to notices posted in local papers on Tuesday.
Student groups have been calling for a free vote in the
Chinese controlled city through largely peaceful demonstrations
dubbed the "Umbrella Movement".
Chief Executive C.Y. Leung, who has branded the protests
illegal, has rejected calls for more talks on political reform
and warned protesters not to turn to violence when the clearance
starts.
Splinter protest groups calling for democracy for Hong Kong
are springing up and fast-tracking action plans as student-led
demonstrators consider a retreat from the main protest site
which has blocked key downtown arteries since the end of
September.
Police are expected to clear the sites on Thursday with over
3,000 officers, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported,
citing police sources.
Protesters on the ground have thinned considerably to under
100 with most of the hundreds of tents pitched on the camp site
empty. At their peak, the rallies drew more than 100,000.
Clashes between protesters and police increased at the end
of November after the clearance of protest sites in the densely
populated working-class district of Mong Kok district, on the
Kowloon side of Hong Kong harbour.
One man was jailed for six months on Monday for threatening
to burn Mong Kok demonstrators with paint thinner, media said on
Monday.
Hong Kong, a former British colony, returned to China in
1997. Under a "one country, two systems" formula, the city has
some autonomy from the Communist Party-ruled mainland and a
promise of eventual universal suffrage.
Beijing has allowed a vote in the next election in 2017, but
insists on screening any candidates first.
Student groups have been considering a retreat from the main
campsite for over a week with key leader Joshua Wong saying his
group would maintain the principle of non-violence during the
clearance of the Admiralty site.
The Hong Kong bus company All China Express which published
details on the injunction is expected to hold a meeting with
court bailiffs on Tuesday to discuss further actions.
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)