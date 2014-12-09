* High Court orders protesters to leave Admiralty site
By Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, Dec 9 Hong Kong police announced
plans to clear away the last of the "Occupy" protest encampments
that have blocked key roads in the financial hub for over two
months, setting up what could be a final showdown with
pro-democracy activists on Thursday.
A police spokesman, Cheung Tak-keung, said police would help
implement a court-ordered injunction on Thursday morning to
clear away street blockades and a sea of tents now standing on a
major highway and roads around Admiralty, home to government
offices and next to the main 'Central' business district.
"Police will take resolute actions against anyone who
obstructs or violently charges the bailiffs who are executing
their duty," Cheung told reporters. Police will also remove
obstacles blocking roads if need be, so that the public can
"resume their normal daily lives."
He urged protesters to leave peacefully beforehand as there
"wouldn't be much time for them to pack their personal
belongings" on the day.
The announcement of the clearance plan after more than two
months of protests could finally snuff out the most tenacious
street demonstrations on Chinese soil in decades. Student groups
have been calling on Beijing to allow Hong Kong to hold a truly
democratic election in 2017, in what has become known as the
"Umbrella Movement".
Beijing and Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying, have branded
the protests illegal and rejected demands for a poll that would
allow open nominations of candidates, sticking instead to a
mechanism to pre-screen anyone who runs.
Splinter protest groups calling for democracy for Hong Kong
are springing up and fast-tracking action plans, with activists
split between those vowing to stay and those wanting to leave.
At their peak, the rallies drew more than 100,000 after
police fired tear gas at the largely student-led demonstrators,
stoking public outrage. But protracted disruptions to traffic
and some small businesses have since sapped public support.
On Tuesday, the site remained quiet, filled mainly with
visitors taking photographs. Some tents carrying supplies and
other stockpiles of food and medication were moved, but some
protesters said they wouldn't back down.
"This station and the volunteers are forming a defence
line," said Mani Chan, who was helping man a supply station.
"We're going to stay anyway."
Clashes between protesters and police escalated in recent
weeks after the clearance of another major protest site in the
working-class district of Mong Kok district, on the Kowloon side
of Hong Kong harbour.
One man was jailed for six months on Monday for threatening
to burn Mong Kok demonstrators with paint thinner, local media
said on Monday.
STUDENTS VOW NON-VIOLENCE
Hong Kong, a former British colony, returned to China in
1997. Under a "one country, two systems" formula, the city has
some autonomy from the Communist Party-ruled mainland and a
promise of eventual universal suffrage. Beijing has allowed a
vote in the next election, in 2017, but insists on screening
candidates first.
Student groups have been considering a retreat from the main
campsite for over a week with key leader Joshua Wong saying his
group would maintain the principle of non-violence during the
clearance of the Admiralty site.
Volunteers are considering how to pack up and preserve their
huge stockpiles, from medical supplies tents and toiletries to
saline solution and cereal, with an eye toward possibly
regrouping at a later date for fresh occupations.
"I worry about my future after the movement," said Kenny Ho,
a 20-year-old student who sat in a tent next to the injunction
area and who vowed to stay put until police cleared the site.
"But I believe that I will have a future if Hong Kong has a
future."
(Writing by Farah Master; additional reporting by Lizzie Ko;
Editing by James Pomfret, Larry King)