HONG KONG Dec 11 Hong Kong authorities prepared
on Thursday to clear part of the city's main pro-democracy
protest site that has choked roads leading to the most
economically and politically important district for more than
two months over calls for free elections.
The mainly peaceful protests have represented the most
serious challenge to China's authority since the 1989
pro-democracy demonstrations and bloody crackdown in and around
Beijing's Tiananmen Square.
Hundreds of police arrived in the Admiralty district next to
government buildings early on Thursday to help enforce an
injunction order against street barricades erected by protesters
after a request from a Hong Kong bus company.
Many protesters packed up pillows, blankets and other
belongings from inside their tents as they prepared to leave.
"Some of my friends are prepared to stay till the last
moment, but I will walk away," said 20-year-old student Lucy
Tang. "I will for sure miss this place. It has become my home."
A large yellow banner bearing an umbrella and the words
"We'll be back" was draped in the centre of the highway where
protesters have camped out, with similar messages scrawled on
roads and posted on tents.
Next to a base of the Chinese People's Liberation Army in
the heart of the city, a huge orange banner erected across
barricades said: "It's just the beginning."
People at some supply stations were bracing for possible
clashes with police, laying out boxes of goggles and umbrellas
for students to protect themselves against any use of pepper
spray or batons.
The Admiralty site has stood as a poignant symbol of calls
for democracy that have been spurned by the government and
Communist Party rulers in Beijing.
Hundreds of tents have dotted the eight-lane highway that
connects some of the city's most important financial and
commercial districts since late September.
The protest site has taken on an almost village feel, with a
large study area, first aid tents and scores of supply stations
scattered across the highway.
More than 10,000 people massed at the democracy protest site
on Wednesday evening, even as authorities warned people to stay
away, before the final clearance.
The former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997
under a "one country, two systems" formula that gives the city
more autonomy and freedom than the mainland and a goal of
universal suffrage.
The protesters are demanding open nominations in the city's
next election for chief executive in 2017. Beijing has said it
will allow a vote in 2017, but only between pre-screened
candidates.
(Additional reporting By Farah Master and Clare Baldwin and
Lizzie Ko; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Paul Tait)