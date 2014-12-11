* Officials sweep in to clear main protest site on 75th day
HONG KONG, Dec 11 Hong Kong police arrested
pro-democracy activists and cleared most of the main protest
site on Thursday, marking an end to more than two months of
street demonstrations in the Chinese-controlled city, but many
chanted: "We will be back".
Most activists chose to leave the Admiralty site, next to
the Central business area, peacefully, despite their demands for
a free vote not being met. But the overall mood remained
defiant.
Hong Kong Federation of Students leader Alex Chow said:
"You might have the clearance today but people will come back on
to the streets another day."
Groups of up to four police arrested holdout protesters one
by one, hours after workers used wire cutters to remove
barricades and dismantle bamboo scaffolding.
Martin Lee, one of the founders of the main opposition
Democratic Party, student leader Nathan Law, media mogul Jimmy
Lai and legislators were among those arrested.
Lai said 75 days of protests would never have been enough to
see the demands met.
"We are not so naive," he told CNN before he was arrested.
"We know there will be many battles before we win the war."
The mainly peaceful protests have represented one of the
most serious challenges to China's authority since the 1989
pro-democracy demonstrations and bloody crackdown in and around
Beijing's Tiananmen Square.
Protest leaders have said they will consider other forms of
civil disobedience, given Beijing's continued refusal to grant
any concessions.
"Blocking government may be even more powerful than blocking
roads," Benny Tai, one of the leaders of the movement, has said.
"Refusal to pay taxes, delaying rent payments ... and
filibustering in the Legislative Council, along with other acts
of non-cooperation, could make governing more inconvenient."
At the protest site, authorities used around 20 trucks with
cranes to remove mountains of rubbish. By late evening, traffic
had resumed along two lanes of the previously blocked highway.
Hundreds of police swept through other parts of Admiralty,
checking tents before dragging them away along with metal
barriers, plastic sheets and umbrellas, which activists had used
during clashes to guard against pepper spray and baton blows.
A decapitated cardboard cutout of Chinese President Xi
Jinping stood in front of a police line.
"The movement has been surreal. No one knew it could last
more than two months ... in a place where time and money are
most important," said protester Javis Luk, 27.
EXPENSIVE REAL ESTATE
There was little resistance as protesters packed up pillows,
blankets and other belongings from inside tents pitched on some
of the world's most expensive real estate and left the site.
Protesters mocked police warnings, shouting their own aimed
at Hong Kong's embattled leader, Leung Chun-ying.
"This is the last warning for CY Leung! Show your face, CY
Leung," they shouted.
All of the hundreds of tents that had dotted the eight-lane
highway that connects some of the former British colony's most
important financial and commercial districts had been removed by
the evening and just a few dozen protesters remained.
Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a "one
country, two systems" formula that gives the city more autonomy
and freedom than the mainland and a goal of universal suffrage.
The protesters are demanding open nominations in the city's
next election for chief executive in 2017. Beijing has said it
will allow a 2017 vote but only between pre-screened candidates.
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the United
States still hoped to a see a competitive process and noted that
a new round of public consulations was due in coming weeks.
"We encourage Hong Kong authorities and the people of Hong
Kong to work together to ensure there's a competitive process
for the selection of the chief executive through universal
suffrage," she told a regular news briefing.
Despite the clearance, the Occupy movement has been a social
watershed, with people pushing back against increasing control
and standing up to Beijing to preserve democracy and freedoms
largely denied on the mainland.
For many, it was a tearful farewell to the site where
thousands had gathered in recent weeks and many have called home
during the occupation.
"The movement has been an awakening process for Hong Kong.
People who weren't interested in politics before are now and
aren't afraid to get arrested, especially the young people,"
said Labour Party lawmaker Lee Cheuk-yan.
The clearance at Admiralty came more than two weeks after
authorities removed barricades from a protest site in the
working-class district of Mong Kok, across the harbour, sparking
several nights of running battles between demonstrators and
police. A handful of protesters remained in the shopping
district of Causeway Bay.
The protests drew well over 100,000 at their peak as
students vented their anger at Beijing's refusal to budge on
electoral reforms.
A large yellow banner bearing an umbrella and the words
"We'll be back" was draped in the centre of the highway where
protesters had camped out, with similar messages scrawled on
roads and posted on tents.
Next to the People's Liberation Army base, a huge orange
banner erected across barricades read: "It's just the
beginning."
