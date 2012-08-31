By James Pomfret
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Aug 31 China has put off a scheme to
allow millions more of its citizens to visit Hong Kong amid
growing concern that the city's infrastructure is unable to cope
with fresh waves of tourists, Hong Kong's leader said on
Friday.
The southern Chinese boomtown of Shenzhen announced last
week that it would allow an extra 4.1 million of its residents
to obtain multiple-entry permits for Hong Kong, a former British
colony that reverted to Chinese rule in 1997.
But just a day before the scheme was to take effect, Hong
Kong's new leader, Leung Chun-ying, announced it would be put on
hold for three weeks after concern was raised with Beijing that
the influx could strain the city's clogged border checkpoints,
tourism spots and teeming streets.
Last year, there were 28.1 million mainland Chinese tourists
to Hong Kong, almost four times the city's population, up from
8.4 million in 2003. In the first half of this year, 15 million
mainlanders arrived, a 23 percent jump over the previous year.
"Many people, including myself, are paying heed to Hong
Kong's capacity and ability to absorb," said Leung, as he
announced that Shenzhen authorities would not issue any new
visitor permits for three weeks.
"We will engage the central government and other authorities
on the mainland for us to mutually discuss the capacity of Hong
Kong to receive these additional visitors."
Leung skirted questions about whether he would push
Beijing's leaders to restrict the numbers of mainland visitors
allowed into Hong Kong.
For decades Hong Kong was a racy capitalist outpost on
communist China's coast. Even though Chinese cities are now
growing fast, cosmopolitan Hong Kong is a favourite destination
for people from the mainland.
The freeing up of Hong Kong's border to mainland visitors
since 2003 has been a major boon to the tourism, retail and
catering sectors. But resentment has been building.
Hong Kong people complain that the influx has driven up
property prices and other costs, posing a problem for Leung
whose popularity ratings have plunged over a housing scandal and
various contentious policies.
Pregnant mainland women have crowded into Hong Kong's
maternity wards, eager for their children to be get the right to
live in the city.
Even tourism officials now say the volume of Chinese
visitors may be reaching unsustainable levels. Social groups,
immigration officers and politicians campaigning for city
elections have called for a rethink of Hong Kong's integration
with China.
Ngai Sik-shui of the Hong Kong Immigration Officers
Association said an extra 400 staff would be needed if the plan
to allow more visitors went ahead.
"At every checkpoint, we have experienced stress and
pressure," Ngai said. "This pressure is building every day."
(Additional reporting by Tara Joseph, Sisi Tang and Tan Ee Lyn;
Editing by Robert Birsel)