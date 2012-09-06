By James Pomfret and Tan Ee Lyn
| HONG KONG, Sept 7
HONG KONG, Sept 7
Kong ahead of citywide elections is posing a major test for the
new leader as the prospect of voter discontent threatens to
shake up the political landscape in retaliation against
perceived meddling by Beijing.
This time round, the legislature will have a more democratic
flavour - it has been expanded from 60 to 70 seats, with just
over half of those to be directly elected in Sunday's polls.
The results are likely to reflect the anti-China sentiment,
especially over a school curriculum plan extolling the
achievements of the Chinese Communist Party.
Thousands have demonstrated outside government headquarters
around the clock for a week demanding the school programme be
scrapped and forcing Leung to cancel what was to have been his
first major international engagement as leader at the APEC forum
in Russia.
Schoolchildren, teachers, parents and ordinary citizens have
denounced the curriculum as Communist Party propaganda glossing
over the darker aspects of Chinese rule, hitting a raw nerve in
the former British colony that remains proud of its freedoms 15
years after returning to China.
The protests have included hunger strikes and the parading
of a replica of the Goddess of Democracy statue outside
government offices, invoking memories of the June 4, 1989,
Tiananmen Square uprising in Beijing and throwing the spotlight
on a new generation of activists determined to have their say.
"He (Leung) feels that just by repeating the same lines, the
problem will go away. But Hong Kong civil society doesn't work
like this anymore," said Lo Chi-kin, a public affairs
consultant.
"These post-80s and -90s young people will not just go away
after hearing the government utter the same old lines. They
really want a part in the decision-making process ... and if you
don't give them an equal chance at being a part of that process,
the only way is for them to take to the streets."
ANOTHER HEADACHE FOR BEIJING
Hong Kong is a freewheeling capitalist hub which enjoys a
high degree of autonomy, but Beijing has resisted public
pressure for full democracy and has maintained a high degree of
behind-the-scenes influence in political, media and academic
spheres, among others.
The latest uproar represents yet another headache for
Beijing, after Chinese President Hu Jintao appealed in July for
Hong Kong to maintain unity, with Beijing's own leaders
grappling with their imminent leadership transition after the
controversial ousting of former party heavyweight Bo Xilai.
Although the outcome of Sunday's election will not affect
Beijing-backed Leung's position, political analysts say recent
controversies may benefit the opposition pro-democracy camp,
making it more difficult for the chief executive to pass
policies in a fractious legislature in coming years.
Leung would be the biggest loser in the election whatever
the outcome, with the polls coming when the city is torn by
suspicion and mistrust, said Baptist University professor
Michael DeGolyer, who has been charting public attitudes toward
China since the 1997 handover.
"Can we trust this government? Can we trust its abilities?
Can it rule? These are the questions that lots of people will be
coming out to vote for," DeGolyer said.
In a move that signalled a softening of the administration's
stance on the education programme, a government advisory body
said on Thursday it was willing to discuss and possibly
compromise on the scheme.
Hours later, Leung also sought to reassure residents angry
over high property prices and a yawning wealth gap, pledging to
start land sales for property restricted to Hong Kong residents
from the first quarter of 2013.
Insults have been hurled both ways across the border this
year, with Hong Kong residents blaming a flood of Chinese
visitors to the city and mainland Chinese countering that Hong
Kong for too long has looked down on its cross-border cousins.
Earlier this week, Leung said China had put off a plan to
allow millions more of its citizens to visit Hong Kong amid
growing concern that the city's infrastructure would be unable
to cope.
(Reporting by James Pomfret and Tan Ee Lyn; Editing by Anne
Marie Roantree and Nick Macfie)