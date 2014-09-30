* Little sign of Hong Kong protests flagging
* Nervousness around National Day flag-raising
* Atmosphere on streets resolute, but calm
* Torrential rain makes life uncomfortable for thousands
By Clare Baldwin and John Ruwitch
HONG KONG, Oct 1 Thousands of pro-democracy
protesters thronged the streets of Hong Kong early on Wednesday,
ratcheting up pressure on the pro-Beijing government that has
called the action illegal and vowed to press ahead with National
Day celebrations.
There was little sign of momentum flagging on the fifth day
of a determined mass campaign to occupy sections of the city and
to express fury at a Chinese decision to limit voters' choices
in a 2017 leadership election.
That was despite widespread fears that police may use force
to move crowds before the start of celebrations marking the
anniversary of the Communist Party's foundation of the People's
Republic of China in 1949. The crowds have brought large
sections of the Asian financial hub to a standstill, disrupting
businesses from banks to jewellers.
Overnight thunder, lightning and heavy rain failed to dampen
spirits as protesters sought shelter under covered walkways,
while police in raincoats and hats looked on passively nearby.
At dawn on Wednesday, protesters awoke to blue skies.
Riot police had used tear gas, pepper spray and baton
charges at the weekend to try to quell the unrest but tensions
have eased since then as both sides appeared prepared to wait it
out, at least for now.
Protests spread from four main areas to Tsim Sha Tsui, one
of the city's most popular shopping areas for mainland Chinese,
which would normally do roaring trade during the annual National
Day holiday.
In the early morning hours, hundreds of demonstrators were
milling around outside luxury stores and setting up makeshift
barricades in anticipation of possible clashes. As in most parts
of Hong Kong, the police presence was small.
M. Lau, a 56-year-old retiree, said he had taken to the
streets of Hong Kong to protest in the 1980s and wanted to do so
again in a show of solidarity with a movement that has been led
by students as well as more established activists.
"Later this morning I will come back," he said.
"I want to see more. Our parents and grandparents came to
Hong Kong for freedom and the rule of law. This (protest) is to
maintain our 160-year-old legal system for the next generation."
The protests are the worst in Hong Kong since China resumed
its rule of the former British colony in 1997. They also
represent one of the biggest political challenges for Beijing
since it violently crushed pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen
Square in 1989.
Cracking down too hard could shake confidence in
market-driven Hong Kong, which has a separate legal system from
the rest of China. Not reacting firmly enough, however, could
embolden dissidents on the mainland.
Underlining nervousness among some activists that
provocation on National Day could spark violence, students from
Hong Kong University made an online appeal for people not to
disturb the flag-raising ceremony set for 8 a.m. (midnight GMT).
Hundreds of protesters lined up in the early hours to view
the ceremony at Bauhinia Square on the Hong Kong waterfront.
Protesters tried to organise a human chain to create a buffer
between about 100 police at the site and other demonstrators.
"We want to be heard, we want to stand here peacefully, but
we're not going to be aggressive," one of the protesters said.
ULTIMATUM, BLOCKADES
China rules Hong Kong under a "one country, two systems"
formula that accords the former British colony a degree of
autonomy and freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China, with
universal suffrage set as an eventual goal.
However, when Beijing decreed a month ago that it would vet
candidates wishing to run for Hong Kong's leadership, protesters
reacted angrily and called for Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung
Chun-ying to step down.
Student leaders had given Leung an ultimatum to come out and
address the crowds before midnight on Tuesday, threatening to
occupy more of the city if he failed to do so.
Leung did not comply but has said Beijing would not back
down in the face of protests. He also said Hong Kong police
would be able to maintain security without help from People's
Liberation Army (PLA) troops from the mainland.
Communist Party leaders in Beijing worry that calls for
democracy could spread to the mainland, and have been
aggressively censoring news and social media comments about the
Hong Kong demonstrations.
Hong Kong shares fell to a three-month low on Tuesday,
registering their biggest monthly fall since May 2012. Markets
are closed on Wednesday and Thursday for the holidays.
The city's benchmark index has fallen 7.3 percent
over the past month, and there are few indications that the
protests are likely to end any time soon. Protesters have set up
supply stations with water bottles, fruit, crackers, disposable
raincoats, towels, goggles, face masks and tents.
"Even though I may get arrested, I will stay until the last
minute," said 16-year-old John Choi. "We are fighting for our
future."
MAINLAND CHINESE VISITORS WATCH ON
Mainland Chinese visiting Hong Kong had differing views on
the demonstrations, being staged under the "Occupy" banner.
"For the first time in my life I feel close to politics,"
said a 29-year-old Chinese tourist from Beijing who gave only
her surname, Yu. "This is a historic moment for Hong Kong. I
believe something like this will happen in China one day."
A woman surnamed Lin, from the southern Chinese city of
Shenzhen, however said the protesters' demands for a democratic
election were "disrespectful to the mainland".
"Even though the government has brought a lot of development
to Hong Kong, they don't acknowledge this," Lin said.
The message from Beijing has been clear.
The deputy director of China's National People's Congress
Internal and Judicial Affairs Committee, Li Shenming, wrote in
the People's Daily: "In today's China, engaging in an election
system of one-man-one-vote is bound to quickly lead to turmoil,
unrest and even a situation of civil war."
The outside world has looked on warily.
British finance chief George Osborne urged China to seek
peace and said the former colony's prosperity depended on
freedom. Washington urged Hong Kong authorities "to exercise
restraint and for protesters to express their views peacefully".
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will discuss the protests
with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during talks in Washington
on Wednesday, U.S. officials said.
The events have also been followed closely in Taiwan, which
has full democracy but is considered by Beijing as a renegade
province that must one day be reunited with the mainland.
