By Paul Carsten
| BEIJING, Sept 29
BEIJING, Sept 29 Chinese censors and opponents
of the protests sweeping Hong Kong are engaging in a
cat-and-mouse game with demonstrators and commentators in a bid
to stop news of the unrest spreading online and, in particular,
reaching the mainland.
Tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters have braved
police tear gas to make their views known.
Spreading the word over Western and Chinese social networks
is a lot safer, but it is becoming increasingly difficult as
mobile phone networks are disrupted and concerns about possible
surveillance grow.
The intervention is beyond what is normal for the usually
free-talking Hong Kong, even as people are used to Chinese
censors scrubbing the Internet in the mainland when mass
demonstrations erupt.
On Sunday, users reported that Facebook Inc's photo
sharing app Instagram was inaccessible on China's mainland.
Chinese websites, including Baidu Inc's search
engine and the Twitter-like Weibo Corp microblog, have
set about deleting references to the Hong Kong demonstrations.
Others have reported messages on Tencent Holdings Ltd's
hugely popular WeChat messaging app being removed.
"I think it is still quite safe except WeChat, which is
China," said Oscar, a 21-year-old student at Hong Kong's
Polytechnic University, who uses Facebook and WhatsApp to
communicate and plan with other protesters.
"It depends on your phone, because some China (brand)
phones, they can detect your messages," he said.
Others in Hong Kong were still using WeChat, but had noted
signs of censorship.
"WeChat is not blocked, I think some stuff is being
deleted," said Jennie, who, after growing up in mainland China
and being educated in the United States, now runs a Hong
Kong-based charity.
"I forwarded an article (on Hong Kong) on today and it was
deleted. The mainland should think it's good people are
expressing ideas on behalf of the mainland government, but they
even deleted that. Basically they're preventing the opportunity
for dialogue, which if you think about it is quite scary."
OFF THE GRID
One of the most popular tools for getting around network
disruptions during recent demonstrations is FireChat, an
"off-the-grid" messaging app where users can communicate with
other users via Bluetooth without being connected to the
internet.
It was the most downloaded app from Hong Kong's iOS App
Store on Monday, and the more people who use the app, the
further its signal is broadcast. The range from one device to
the next is 40-70 metres.
Christophe Daligault, chief marketing officer at Open Garden
Inc, the San Francisco-based company behind FireChat, said that
despite widespread adoption of the app during internet blackouts
in Iran and Iraq earlier this year, Hong Kong's embrace of
FireChat was by far the largest.
"What we're seeing right now is beyond anything we've seen,"
he said.
Daligault warned, however, that messages on the app are
public and people might want to avoid using their real names.
Nevertheless, in a city of 7 million people, FireChat had more
than 100,000 new users sign up in Hong Kong in under 24 hours.
As wireless networks went down in parts of Hong Kong on
Sunday night, a possible result of saturation or network
overload, demonstrators jumped onto FireChat to send updates
about the protest and the latest police movements.
Others in Hong Kong posted messages on social networks about
an invitation to download an app which some suspected was a
virus being sent by the movement's opponents.
Hong Kong's internet is not subject to censorship like
websites and apps on the mainland. There, more than 150 Weibo
posts in every 10,000 were being censored on Sunday, a record
high for 2014, according to censorship watchdog Weiboscope.
Despite that, images of the police reaction to largely
peaceful protests were still being shared and discussed on the
microblog as of Monday.
"All my friends ... know what's happening in Hong Kong,"
said Jennie in Hong Kong. "They're tweeting from Weibo and
WeChat and forwarding articles. Not expressing personal views,
but there are articles being forwarded."
At the same time, Chinese authorities ordered all websites
to "immediately clear away information about Hong Kong students
violently assaulting the government and about 'Occupy Central',"
according to China Digital Times, another censorship watchdog.
"My dad saw an article discussion I forwarded on the
'deeper' issues causing the current situation, and he replied:
'Oh it's been deleted'," said Jennie. "And that's it, he didn't
seem to be bothered by it."
(Additional reporting by Farah Master in HONG KONG, Jeremy
Wagstaff in SINGAPORE and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Mike
Collett-White)