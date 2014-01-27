HONG KONG Jan 27 Step by step, Chinese
authorities are making life tougher for officials looking to
spirit assets and family members out of the country to avoid
close scrutiny and strict currency controls.
As part of President Xi Jinping's crackdown on pervasive
corruption, China's so-called "naked officials",
those who have moved their spouses, children and assets overseas
while they remain at home, will not be considered for promotion,
state media reported.
Also, China's anti-graft body has asked newly promoted
officials to disclose their assets and any foreign residency,
while late last month, some 2,000 village chiefs in Guangzhou
had to hand over their passports to stop corrupt officials from
fleeing, Hong Kong's South China Morning Post reported.
Many officials have been taking advantage of a Hong Kong
investment scheme to squirrel away more than $1 million each,
which includes buying 'residency' in faraway African nations,
since the scheme is not open to mainland Chinese residents.
A record number of mainland Chinese have gained permanent
residency in places such as Gambia and Guinea-Bissau for
themselves and their families, although most will never visit
these countries and often choose to live elsewhere.
In downtown Hong Kong, Asia's financial centre, agents
openly tout for wealthy mainland Chinese to join the scheme - at
a fee of around HK$200,000 ($25,800) - that requires them each
to invest HK$10 million ($1.29 million).
Launched by the Hong Kong government over a decade ago to
stimulate an economy battered by the Severe Acute Respiratory
Syndrome (SARS) crisis, the Hong Kong Capital Investment Entrant
Scheme has proved a hit with mainland Chinese who, though
technically barred, see it as a means to invest money near home
without the tight controls imposed by Beijing. Although governed
by Beijing, Hong Kong has a high degree of autonomy.
The investors see it as an eventual way to procure Hong Kong
residency and the perks that go with it: lower taxes, better
welfare benefits and less government scrutiny of personal
assets.
The scheme, which some agents say offers a 5 percent annual
interest rate, welcomes investment from foreign nationals,
including those from Taiwan and Macau, but specifically bars
nationals of Afghanistan, Cuba, North Korea and mainland China.
According to the latest annual Hurun Report,
close to two thirds of China's millionaires have emigrated or
plan to do so. Of those, however, only 15 percent are looking to
give up their Chinese nationality. Most just want permanent
overseas residency.
MOVING ASSETS OFFSHORE
The estimated number of mainland officials and their family
members shifting assets offshore varies among academics, with
some putting it at more than 1 million in the past five years.
One Hong Kong-based immigration agency said about a third of the
500 applicants it processed last year were mainland Chinese
officials or legislators.
"A huge number of Chinese officials have moved family
members and assets offshore, but continue to work for the
Chinese government," said Guobin Zhu, a law professor at City
University of Hong Kong. "Hong Kong's investment scheme is a
means for Chinese officials to move assets overseas."
"Beijing can't tolerate this phenomenon any more. They must
feel a sense of crisis."
China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said he was
unaware of the details of the issue, but noted: "You will have
noticed that recently we have issued a whole series of
anti-corruption measures. I'm certain these will be effective."
In Hong Kong, a female agent carries a billboard reading
"Invest and immigrate to Hong Kong" and hands out flyers telling
applicants they don't have to declare the source of their assets
- a key selling point to those seeking to skirt capital controls
and hide assets from prying state eyes.
Applicants for the scheme more than doubled to a record
3,380 in the third quarter of 2013 from a year earlier, official
data show. There are now more than 17,000 mainland Chinese
investors with foreign residency in the programme, accounting
for 87 percent of all investors, according to Reuters'
calculations based on Immigration Department data.
Agents say part of their fee goes towards buying would-be
investors residency in countries such as Gambia and
Guinea-Bissau. Investors claiming to be resident in those two
African nations made up 13,300 of the total - most of whom will
never have stepped foot on their new-found domicile.
"Immigration to Hong Kong is way easier than to many other
countries," said a 45-year-old applicant from Shenzhen who gave
his last name as Liu. He acquired Gambia permanent residency
along with his wife and child in 2011. "It only takes 6 months
to get my Hong Kong identity card, and I will apply for a Hong
Kong passport after the (7-year) time limit," he said.
Officials at the Immigration Department in Gambia were not
willing to talk about the issue.
FAST-TRACK TO HONG KONG
Hong Kong-based Weng Li International Immigration
Consultants Ltd says on its website that applicants don't need
to declare the source of their assets and can "retain their
China household registration status" - which means their
mainland business interests and identity remain unaffected.
"It's so easy," said an agent at immigration service firm
Worldway Group's office in the southern Chinese city of
Guangzhou. "You simply buy residency in these African
countries," she added, asking not to be named due to the
sensitive nature of the issue.
All it takes for an entire family to gain residency in
Guinea-Bissau is a copy of a Chinese passport, birth and
marriage certificates, a clean criminal record, 12 passport
photos and 15 working days, according to Worldway.
Immigration agents said there were several ways to bypass
China's capital control limit - individuals can't exchange more
than the equivalent of $50,000 a year in foreign currency - and
shift money into Hong Kong: through underground banking
networks, by hiring people to open multiple bank accounts in
Hong Kong, or simply by moving cash across the border, often
strapped to the traveller's body.
Some agents said mainland officials will always find a way
to dodge China's passport controls.
"Many of them have two identities - one as a government
official and one as a civilian," said one Hong Kong-based
immigration agent, who didn't want to be identified.
Hong Kong's Security Bureau, a law enforcement body, said it
was aware of the large number of Chinese buying permanent
residency from Gambia and Guinea-Bissau to qualify for the
scheme, which, it said, it was reviewing.
