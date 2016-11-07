HONG KONG Hong Kong's justice secretary said on Monday he had every confidence that the former British colony's judiciary will uphold the rule of law.

Rimsky Yuen was speaking after China's parliament passed an interpretation of Hong Kong's Basic Law that says lawmakers must swear allegiance to the city as part of China, Beijing's most direct intervention in the territory’s legal and political system since the 1997 handover.

"I have every confidence ... the judiciary will defend the law and uphold the rule of law," Yuen said at a press conference.

