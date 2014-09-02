(Adds confirmation from Chin)
HONG KONG, Sept 2 A well-respected Hong Kong
newspaper has axed a weekly column by a political activist and
hedge fund manager as the Asian financial centre braces for a
wave of protests against China's decision to rule out full
democracy.
Columnist Edward Chin Chi-kin said he was told by the
Chinese-language Hong Kong Economic Journal on Friday that his
half-page weekly column that he had written since 2006 would be
cancelled due to a new page design.
Chin, a member of a movement called Occupy Central that has
threatened to blockade Hong Kong's financial district amid the
democracy row, branded the move "a political decision".
"Over the past one-and-a-half years since (Leung Chun-ying),
we have seen mainland influence get worse and worse," Chin told
Reuters, referring to Chief Executive Leung taking over as Hong
Kong leader in mid-July 2012.
The Hong Kong Economic Journal did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.
The Hong Kong Economic Journal was bought in 2006 by Richard
Li, chairman of telecom group PCCW and the younger son
of billionaire businessman Li Ka-shing.
Richard Li was not immediately available to comment.
In a statement late on Monday, the Independent Commentators'
Association, of which Chin is a member, expressed "deep concern"
over the move.
"It is not hard for someone to associate the coincidence
with political censorship," it added.
In July, the Hong Kong Journalists' Association said press
freedom in the former British colony had entered its darkest
period in decades.
Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 with wide-ranging
autonomy and freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland under a policy
of "one country, two systems".
The pro-democracy activists want universal suffrage, but
Communist Party rulers in Beijing say any candidate for the
territory's chief executive has to be first approved by a
nominating panel - likely to be stacked with pro-Beijing
loyalists and making it almost impossible for an opposition
democrat to get on the ballot.
Police on Monday used pepper spray to disperse protesters
angry at China's decision. They said on Tuesday they arrested 19
people during scuffles. No one was injured.
