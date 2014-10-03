(Adds Hong Kong Financial Secretary Tsang's quotes)
By Saikat Chatterjee and Michelle Chen
HONG KONG Oct 3 Peering down from their
gleaming tower blocks at pro-democracy activists on the streets,
Hong Kong's bankers and traders cannot help worrying that the
financial community could pay a heavy price in the long term if
the city loses Beijing's favour.
As China steadily opens up, Hong Kong lives with the threat
that its crucial role as China's biggest yuan hub could become
diminished as business flows to the mainland's growing financial
centres in Shanghai and Shenzhen.
The past week has seen the strongest protests yet in the
former British colony against Beijing's control, prompting Hong
Kong Financial Secretary John Tsang to warn that if the unrest
goes on too long it could cause more "permanent" damage than a
possible blip in the city's stock market.
"Hong Kong is at a critical juncture," Tsang said on Friday.
"This is not the time to lay blame... this is the time that we
have to come together to solve problems."
The idea that Hong Kong could become regarded as a hotbed of
social discontent raises questions for bankers over how long the
city can expect to receive special the treatment that has helped
it generate enormous business from China's strategy to
internationalize the yuan.
"Hong Kong has served its purpose and maintained its lead
because it is a Chinese city with Western characteristics," said
the Asia-Pacific treasurer with a European company in Hong Kong
who requested anonymity due to the political sensitivities.
"The city risks squandering away that advantage quickly if
the political uncertainty continues," he said, with the protests
showing no sign of ending.
Bankers elsewhere in Asia were more blunt.
"This hurts Hong Kong's status as the biggest offshore yuan
hub negatively in the long term because the political risk
quotient has increased significantly," said Sean Yokota,
Singapore-based head of Asian strategy at Nordic investment bank
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB.
Since being returned to Chinese rule in 1997, the former
British colony's free-wheeling capitalism has provided communist
China with a gateway to the world as it makes its own transition
to a more market-driven economy.
Nowhere is this more evident than in China's drive to
increase use of the yuan currency in global trade and commerce.
Hong Kong handles about 80 percent of China's global trade
settled in yuan and has the world's biggest offshore yuan
deposits of almost a trillion yuan ($160.9 billion).
That has been only possible thanks to Beijing's blessings.
Hong Kong was one of the few cities short-listed in 2009 to
promote yuan business but its status as China's foremost yuan
hub was cemented after a landmark agreement between China and
Hong Kong's central bank in July 2010.
Questioned about the potential ramifications of the
pro-democracy movement back in July, a senior official in the
Chinese central bank gave an acid response.
Hong Kong's offshore yuan business is an "ever-growing slice
of cake... but if it doesn't want to eat it, that's its own
problem", said Guo Jianwei, deputy director-general at the
monetary policy department of the People's Bank of China.
In 2010, Hong Kong's market share was more than 90 percent.
It is now put at 53 percent - though the decline is mitigated by
the massive growth in global offshore yuan transactions.
Less than 1 percent of China's total trade was transacted in
yuan in 2009, but it is now more like one-fifth.
SHANGHAI LOOMS
China rules Hong Kong under a "one country, two systems"
formula that accords it some autonomy and freedoms not enjoyed
in mainland China, with universal suffrage an eventual goal.
Hong Kong's separate legal system has given the financial
community some sense of comfort, that has helped Beijing promote
it as an offshore hub.
But given the scale of dissent, dealers in Hong Kong wonder
whether China will give a renewed push to promote free-trade
zones opened in the mainland during the past few months.
"Beijing has been buying more insurance for strengthening
yuan business in other areas, such as the Shanghai free trade
zone, for the long-term development of yuan
internationalisation," said Wilson Chan, chairman of an
education sub-committee at Treasury Market Association, an
industry body.
As China gradually opens its capital account, and pursues
the internationalisation of its currency, the need for having an
offshore trading centre in the same time zone will become less
compelling. But with most reforms still a work in progress,
there is little chance of any sudden loss of business.
Indeed, while the Chinese government is allowing foreign
investors more access to its onshore markets, it is also
encouraging other financial centres, from Sydney to London, to
put in place mechanisms for trade in offshore yuan.
China is considering raising quotas for foreign investors
under a yuan program to allow more investments into onshore
markets, while a scheme linking the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock
markets is due to start this month.
Still, the reforms have not been quick enough to spark any
sudden rush to relocate from Hong Kong to the mainland, but
there could be more discussion in board rooms after events over
the past week.
"These protests, if they continue, may force companies to
have a serious rethink on that issue," said the head of yuan
currency trading at a U.S. bank in Hong Kong.
