HONG KONG Oct 2 The Hong Kong government on
Thursday urged protesters to end a blockade of the city centre
immediately, saying their actions were affecting public order
and the provision of public services.
"About 3,000 government offials will try their best tomorrow
to return to work as (much) as possible. To maintain public
service, the government headquarters must operate as usual," the
government said in a statement.
"We urge the Occupy Central leaders and organisers to stop
the movement immediately."
In a separate briefing, Steve Hui, senior superintendent of
the Hong Kong police force, urged protesters not to block or
charge at government buildings, saying police would take action
in accordance with the law if they did.
Protesters have been occupying parts of Hong Kong since last
weekend, demanding that Hong Kong's leader, Leung Chun-ying,
step down, and to voice their support for full democracy in the
Chinese territory to allow them to freely choose their own
leader.
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok; Writing by Jason
Subler; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)