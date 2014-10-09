HONG KONG Hong Kong's Department of Justice on Thursday gave the prosecution office authority to handle the investigation of a business payout to Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying to avoid any perception of bias.

The move came after the Democratic Party said it had asked the Independent Commission Against Corruption to investigate Leung Chun-ying over a $6.4 million payment he got from an Australian engineering company while he was in office.

The department said part of the brief included "considering and deciding whether prosecution action is warranted".

