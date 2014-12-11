HONG KONG Dec 11 Hong Kong authorities on
Thursday started to clear the main pro-democracy protest site
that has choked the Chinese-controlled city for more than two
months, moving to stamp out street demonstrations that have
demanded free elections.
Hundreds of police swept into the Admiralty site next to
government offices and the main Central business district early
on Thursday to enforce an injunction to clear barricades erected
by protesters.
Student groups have occupied some of the Asia financial
centre's most important arteries since late September, creating
havoc for commuters and frustrating residents through a largely
peaceful demonstration dubbed the "Umbrella Movement".
Hong Kong police received the green light to clear the sites
on Tuesday after a bus company was granted an injunction by the
city's High Court against street blockades at the site in
Admiralty.
(Reporting by Farah Master and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anne
Marie Roantree and Paul Tait)