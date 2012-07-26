HONG KONG, July 26 China's securities regulator has increased the quota under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme for Hong Kong's central bank by $700 million, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Thursday.

The China Administration of Foreign Exchange recently raised the quota from $300 million to $1 billion, a spokesman for Hong Kong's de facto central bank said.

He did not say when the approval was granted.

The quota raises the amount that the HKMA can use to buy Chinese stocks and bonds under the QFII scheme. (Reporting By Christina Lo and Alison Leung; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)