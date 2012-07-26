(Adds details, background)
HONG KONG, July 26 China has increased the
amount Hong Kong's central bank can invest in Chinese securities
to $1 billion from $300 million, a the city's monetary authority
said on Thursday.
The move marks the latest in a series of reforms to the
Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme, which
was created in 2003 to allow foreign investment in Chinese
securities.
A spokesman for the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the de
facto central bank, said the initial quota of $300 million had
already been used to invest in yuan bonds and equities.
He did not say when approval for the increase in the quota
was granted.
China increased the quota for the overall QFII programme
from $30 billion to $80 billion earlier in the year, and
accelerated the pace of quota approvals for programme
participants in June.
Regulators have also opened up alternative channels for
investment into the mainland, including allowing foreign central
banks to invest directly in the onshore bond market.
Policymakers are struggling to support domestic growth and
stock market, without reverting to the kind of monetary easing
it implemented in 2009 in response to the global financial
crisis, which has been blamed for creating asset bubbles and
industrial overcapacity.
Chinese authorities also launched a yuan-denominated
programme - known as RQFII - and approved the creation of
exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking onshore stock indices in
late June, which will be traded through the RQFII programme.
The mainland securities regulator is also considering
allowing Hong Kong pension funds to invest in China's capital
markets through a special channel.
China's foreign exchange regulator granted $1.4 billion in
combined quotas to overseas investors during the first half of
June, almost equal to the amount given in the previous two
months.
But a slumping yuan exchange rate against the U.S. dollar --
to which Hong Kong dollar is pegged -- appears to have deterred
some investors who had based their strategies on an assumption
of yuan appreciation.
The RQFII programme has struggled with fundraising and
marketing channels, and sovereign appetite for yuan-denominated
assets is difficult to assess.
The QFII programme, however, is denominated in dollars, not
yuan.
(Reporting By Christina Lo and Alison Leung in HONG KONG and
Pete Sweeney in SHANGHAI; editing by Anne Marie Roantre and
Simon Cameron-Moore)