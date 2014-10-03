Oct 3 As pro-democracy protesters defy China's
Communist Party leaders on the streets of Hong Kong,
spare a thought for the luxury retailer.
Already hit by Beijing's tenacious anti-corruption campaign
that has prompted a sharp pullback in conspicuous consumption
among wealthy Chinese, high-end goods makers that increasingly
rely on the mainland shopper are now feeling the pinch from
events in Hong Kong, where visitors from China are down sharply.
"I would consider that the bulk of what is sold in Hong Kong
is actually to mainland Chinese tourists," said Luca Solca,
global luxury goods analyst at Exane BNP Paribas, noting that
brands such as Gucci rely on the city for a tenth of global
sales.
The protests in Hong Kong, the biggest challenge to
Beijing's leaders since the former British colony reverted to
Chinese rule in 1997, coincide with China's "Golden Week"
holiday, traditionally as important to luxury retailers in the
region as Christmas or New Year are in Western markets.
After a weekend that saw police use tear gas, batons and
pepper spray against protesters, travel agents said the number
of Chinese tours to Hong Kong was down around 30 percent.
While there has been no serious violence this week, analysts
believe retail sales in the city have taken a substantial hit.
Hong Kong accounts for about $9.7 billion of global luxury
sales, or 4 percent of the worldwide total, according to
estimates from Bernstein Research.
"As the Golden Week may be responsible for half the month's
total, and market anecdotes suggest that sales of the shops have
declined by about 70 percent, the affected shops might have lost
HK$2.2 billion ($285 million)," said Raymond Yeung, a senior
economist at ANZ Bank in Hong Kong.
Estimates like that have weighed on shares of luxury goods
makers such as Prada SpA, whose Hong Kong-listed
shares fell to their lowest in more than two years on Friday.
SINGAPORE TO SYDNEY
The one piece of good news for retailers comes from other
cities popular with Chinese visitors, such as Singapore, Tokyo
and Sydney, where anecdotal evidence suggests tourists from
China have been spending hard.
At Singapore's glitzy Marina Bay Sands mall a shop assistant
at Burberry said the majority of customers this week
had been mainland Chinese - often referred to locally as PRCs,
for People's Republic of China.
"We've been busy serving PRC customers all morning," said a
sales assistant at Prada. "We expect it to increase over the
weekend and maybe as the Hong Kong protests continue."
It was a similar story at Italian fashion house Fendi, where
an assistant said: "We saw a notable increase in Chinese
shoppers, about 30 percent more. Golden Week is big for all
retailers, not just us."
In Tokyo, department store chain Isetan reported
nearly three times more Chinese visitors than a year ago, helped
by a change this month in Japan's duty-free policy. "There are
eight seats for the duty-free service counter instead of three
last year to accommodate more customers," said spokesman Masaki
Shimizu.
"From what we have heard from our shop attendants, there
were about 20 people constantly lined up, and about 80 percent
were Chinese customers."
Australia, currently considering easing visa rules to lure
wealthy Chinese, is an increasingly popular destination for
China's growing class of well-heeled visitors.
In Sydney, staff at Gucci, Hermes and Miu Miu all
reported a pick-up in Chinese visitors this week.
"There's definitely an increase in (Chinese tourists) -
double the amount of people - because we're expanding, a lot of
our customers are Chinese," said Iris, a salesperson at
Burberry's flagship store. "Golden Week is big for Burberry."
(1 US dollar = 7.7583 Hong Kong dollar)
(1 US dollar = 0.7913 euro)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh in Shanghai, Theodora D'cruz and
Miyoung Kim in Singapore, Thuy Ong in Sydney, Donny Kwok in Hong
Kong, Sohee Kim in Seoul, Teppei Kasai in Tokyo, Rupert
Pretterklieber in Zurich and Francesco Canepa in London; Writing
by Alex Richardson; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)