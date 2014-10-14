HONG KONG Oct 14 Hong Kong police reopened one
of the city's main thoroughfares to traffic on Tuesday after
clearing barricades erected by democracy protesters who have
occupied streets in the heart of the Chinese-ruled city for two
weeks.
The protests have caused traffic chaos across the Asian
financial hub as demonstrators blocked off main roads on both
sides of the harbour, angering taxi drivers and commuters, and
causing frustration among scores of others impacted by the move.
Hundreds of Hong Kong police used sledgehammers and
chainsaws to dismantle pro-democracy barricades near government
offices and the city's financial centre on Tuesday, a day after
clashes broke out as anti-protest groups tried to reclaim roads.
Taxi drivers had threatened to remove the barricades by
Wednesday if protesters had not done so by then.
By noon on Tuesday, Queensway Road was reopened allowing
traffic, including school and tour buses, to flow straight
through to the Central business district that is home to global
companies such as HSBC Holdings and Standard Chartered.
Outside the Lippo Centre in Admiralty district, a driver of
one of the city's ubiquitous red taxis shouted angrily at the
protesters that they were making it impossible for him to make a
living.
The crowd responded by singing Happy Birthday, which has
become the movement's signature way of diffusing tense
situations, including when minor clashes have broken out with
those opposed to the demonstrators.
The protesters, mostly students, are demanding full
democracy for the former British colony and have called on the
city's embattled leader, Leung Chun-ying, to step down after
Beijing in August ruled out free elections for Hong Kong's next
leader in 2017.
(Reporting By Clare Baldwin, Farah Master, Donny Kwok and Peter
Hirschberg, Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Michael
Perry)