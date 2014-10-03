HONG KONG Oct 3 Scuffles between pro-democracy
protesters and groups supporting Beijing broke out in a key Hong
Kong shopping district on Friday, prompting police to form a
human chain between them.
More than 50 police were sent to Mong Kok, just north of the
Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district on the Kowloon side of the
harbour, to break up pushing and shoving between protesters
calling for universal suffrage and the pro-Beijing groups trying
to pull down supply tents and protest barricades in the area.
Volunteers said several people were injured but could not
confirm a total figure. Mong Kok, considered one of the most
heavily populated places on earth, is hugely popular with
tourists from mainland China.
"I have two kids, one is six and one is four," one man
shouted in anger at the protesters. "This is not democracy, this
is not something we asked for! Hong Kong police are too kind.
You are university students, are you going to help me feed my
family?"
Tens of thousands of students and activists have taken to
streets of the former British colony in the past week to demand
full democracy, including a free voting system when they come to
choose a new leader in 2017.
Numbers dwindled considerably at one protest site amid heavy
rain and as Hong Kong people returned to work after a two-day
holiday.
