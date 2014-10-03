HONG KONG Oct 3 Hong Kong Financial Secretary
John Tsang warned on Friday afternoon that sustained protests in
the city's financial centre could create "permanent" damage to
the Asian financial hub.
The city's financial and money markets have been functioning
normally, but he said the stock market could expect to
experience short-term volatility and that investors should be
aware of the risks.
"Hong Kong is at a critical juncture," he said. "This is not
the time to lay blame... this is the time that we have to come
together to solve problems."
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Nick Macfie)