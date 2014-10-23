(Updates with comment from musician)
BEIJING Oct 22 Best-selling U.S. jazz musician
Kenny G struck a bum note in China when he appeared among Hong
Kong's pro-democracy protesters, prompting the country's foreign
ministry to warn foreigners to keep their noses out.
The saxophonist, whose real name is Kenny Gorelick,
confirmed he had visited a protest site after pictures of him
appeared on Twitter on Wednesday.
"In Hong Kong at the sight (sic) of the demonstration. I
wish everyone a peaceful and positive conclusion to this
situation," he wrote on his official account.
Hong Kong students and Occupy Central protesters have taken
to the streets of the former British colony for nearly a month,
pushing for wider democracy. The city returned to Chinese rule
in 1997.
China's foreign ministry, which has expressed repeated
dissatisfaction about what it sees as foreign interference in an
internal issue, said it did not know any details about
Gorelick's visit.
"Kenny G's musical works are widely popular in China, but
China's position on the illegal Occupy Central activities in
Hong Kong is very clear," ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told
a daily news briefing.
"We hope that foreign governments and individuals speak and
act cautiously and not support the Occupy Central and other
illegal activities in any form," she added.
Gorelick later posted a message on his Facebook page saying
he did not know anything about the situation, calling his visit
an "impromptu" one, "just part of an innocent walk around Hong
Kong".
"Some fans took my picture and it's unfair that I am being
used by anyone to say that I am showing support for the
demonstrators," he wrote.
"I love China and love coming here to perform for over 25
years. I only wanted to share my wish for Peace for Hong Kong
and for all of China as I feel close to and care about China
very much. Please don't mistake my peace sign for any other sign
than a sign for peace."
Gorelick, who played at President Bill Clinton's inaugural
ball, is wildly popular in China, and he played four concerts
there last month, including in the capital Beijing.
Despite hosting a raft of high-profile foreign acts in
recent years, including the Rolling Stones and the late James
Brown, China takes pains to ensure concerts and their performers
are politically correct.
In 2008, a pro-Tibet outburst by Icelandic singer Bjork at a
Shanghai concert infuriated Beijing, which immediately launched
a crackdown to tighten controls on foreign singers performing in
China.
China banned Taiwan pop star Chang Hui-mei for a year after
she sang the self-ruled island's anthem at anti-China President
Chen Shui-bian's inauguration in 2000. China considers Taiwan
sovereign territory.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Farah
Master and James Pomfret in HONG KONG; Editing by Raju
Gopalakrishnan)