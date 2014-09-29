HONG KONG, Sept 29 Standard Chartered Plc
has suspended some of its Hong Kong banking operations,
including over-the-counter services and cheque deposits, until
further notice due to "situations in certain areas", the
Asia-focused lender said on Monday.
Standard Chartered has activated contingency plans to ensure
continuous services to customers, the bank said in a statement.
It said services including ATMs and cash deposits machines will
be temporarily suspended in branches in Causeway Bay on Hong
Kong island and Nathan Road in Kowloon.
Some Hong Kong financial firms advised staff to work from
home on Monday or go to secondary offices after thousands of
pro-democracy demonstrators blocked parts of the city and
clashed with police.
Hong Kong police fired volleys of tear gas on Sunday to try
to disperse protesters who have launched what they term a "new
era" of civil disobedience to pressure Beijing into granting
full democracy for the former British colony.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Umesh Desai; Editing by Paul
Tait)