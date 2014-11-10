* Link allows foreigners to buy more China stocks
* Could creates world's third largest equity market
* Launch of scheme was expected late October
* Move is milestone in opening-up of China capital markets
* Chinese retail investors can buy foreign shares directly
for first time
(Updates with comments from Hong Kong, China exchanges)
By Michelle Price and Pete Sweeney
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Nov 10 A long-awaited
trading link between Hong Kong and Shanghai will launch on Nov.
17, a crucial step towards opening China's capital markets that
will give foreign and Chinese individual investors unprecedented
access to each others' stock exchanges.
The announcement by Hong Kong and Chinese regulators on
Monday comes as China is making a big push to widen the use of
the yuan, with Canada and Malaysia becoming the latest addition
to a growing list of trading hubs for the currency.
The so-called Stock Connect trading scheme could boost the
average daily value of stock trading in Hong Kong by about 38
percent by 2015, French bank BNP Paribas estimates, and may
ultimately lead to the creation of the world's third largest
stock exchange.
The project will at the same time provide a channel for
Chinese savers to start moving some of the $8 trillion of
private wealth currently in deposits into overseas stocks.
"This marks an important milestone in the liberalisation of
the mainland's capital account," said Hong Kong Monetary
Authority CEO Norman Chan. "It will also propel the development
of offshore renminbi business in Hong Kong to new heights."
Chinese markets rallied as the launch date was announced.
The Stock Connect programme was originally expected to
launch on Oct. 27, but that unofficial deadline passed, leading
to speculation that the programme might be held up by technical
or political hurdles.
Hong Kong's leader CY Leung hinted last week the recent
pro-democracy protests in the city had played a role in the
delay.
Industry participants had also said uncertainty over the
taxation of capital gains was a possible sticking point.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. CEO Charles
Li said on Monday the tax regime for the trading link would be
announced before the launch next week. "I wouldn't waste time
agonizing about it," he told reporters.
If the two stock markets become further integrated, they
would form the world's third-largest equity market with a $5.6
trillion capitalisation, according to Allianz Global Investors.
China already operates several cross-border investment
schemes but these are restricted to specific firms that must
apply for a license to participate.
Giving foreigners easier access to Chinese stocks could
provide support for an ongoing stock market rally and liquidity
to upcoming Chinese stock market listings.
Chinese stocks have been among the world's worst-performing
in recent years, down nearly 25 percent from five years ago. But
they have been rallying since summer and look set to post their
best annual performance since 2009.
The Shanghai Stock Exchange said on Monday regulators are
ready to experiment with resuming same-day settlement for stocks
after a long freeze, a move that would put Hong Kong and
mainland Chinese exchanges on the same settlement regime and
eliminate a big operational mismatch.
