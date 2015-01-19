HONG KONG Jan 19 The chairman of China's
securities regulator said on Monday it will take time for
trading on the Hong Kong-Shanghai equity link to grow as
international investors get familiar with China's securities
rules while regulators improve the scheme.
His comments come amid growing pressure from foreign banks
and asset managers on Hong Kong and Chinese authorities to iron
out regulatory and technical wrinkles that have kept many
foreign investors away from the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock
Connect.
"Two months has passed and we still lack experience, but
everything has gone well," said Xiao Gang, chairman of the China
Securities Regulatory Commission, speaking on a panel at the
Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong.
"International investors are not used to this mechanism. It
will still take time for the two sides to get familiar and on
this basis, both sides need to work hand in hand to improve this
mechanism."
Xiao added that investors "need to get familiar with the
rules... as we don't change the two sides' rules or investor
habits. It will still take some time."
Launched in November, the link lets international investors
trade Shanghai shares via Hong Kong's stock exchange while
mainland investors can deal in Hong Kong 'H' shares via the
Shanghai Stock Exchange.
Foreign investors have been grappling with the Shanghai
exchange's unusual settlement rules and are also seeking
assurances that Chinese law fully recognises investor rights to
shares held in China on their behalf by a custodian.
The link's technical and regulatory hurdles have sparked a
China equity derivatives boom as foreign funds sought a back
door to gain exposure to China's record-breaking stock rally in
late 2014.
Xiao said he looked forward to greater integration between
the China and Hong Kong markets and that the CSRC would "like to
promote funds mutual recognition across both sides", alluding to
a separate, long-awaited scheme that would let foreign asset
managers distribute retail funds on the mainland.
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Writing by Engen Tham in
Shanghai; Editing by Richard Borsuk)