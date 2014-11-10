SHANGHAI Nov 10 China's stock exchanges have met
the necessary requirements of same-day "T+0" trading, the
Shanghai Stock Exchange said on Monday.
The announcement said it will experiment with changes to the
current T+1 scheme, in which investors cannot buy and sell out
of a position on the same day, the exchange said in a post on
its official weibo.
The announcement comes after Hong Kong and Shanghai
officials set a date for the launch of the Shanghai-Hong Kong
stock market connector pilot scheme that would allow investors
to conduct cross-border trade in both markets starting Nov. 17.
Hong Kong, like most stock markets in developed economies,
already trades on a T+0 system, but mainland markets have been
trading on a T+1 system since 1995, when Beijing scrapped T+0
trading on mainland bourses on concerns about rampant
speculation.
