HONG KONG Nov 10 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx) CEO Charles Li said on Monday that a tax regime for a landmark stock connect scheme linking the Shanghai and Hong Kong bourses will be announced before the launch of the scheme.

Li also told a media conference that a system enhancement to allow short selling in Shanghai 'A'-listed stocks in Hong Kong is expected to be in place by early 2015.

Earlier on Monday, the Hong Kong and Chinese regulators announced that the long-awaited trading scheme will be launched on Nov. 17. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Miral Fahmy)