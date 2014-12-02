HONG KONG Dec 2 Europe's main funds regulator
has introduced a fast-track procedure for approving mutual funds
that wish to participate in a landmark Hong Kong-China equity
trading scheme.
The announcement, made by the Association of the Luxembourg
Fund Industry (ALFI) on Tuesday, comes amid growing industry
frustration over European Union regulatory hurdles that have
prevented many institutional asset managers from participating
in the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect scheme.
Luxembourg's Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier
(CSSF) will fast-track applications from mutual funds sold to
retail investors, also known as UCITS, whose investment policy
already permits exposure to China shares and which only need to
adapt their existing paperwork, ALFI said.
Some Luxembourg funds can already invest in Chinese shares
through limited cross-border investment schemes known as QFII
and RQFII.
The so-called Stock Connect scheme, launched on Nov. 17,
allows foreign investors to trade Shanghai-listed shares via the
Hong Kong stock exchange, and mainland investors to invest in
Hong Kong shares via the Shanghai bourse.
But within a week of its launch, trading volumes had
dwindled to less than 20 percent of the maximum allowance.
Reuters reported last week that the CSSF's concerns about
investor protection prevented most EU funds from participating.
The CSSF said Monday that it had so far approved just one
UCITS fund.
About 13,000 global mutual funds, or two-thirds of Europe's
funds industry, are domiciled in low-tax Luxembourg and
regulated by the CSSF. These include heavyweights such as
Blackrock, Templeton and Fidelity, part of Luxembourg's 3
trillion euro ($3.73 trillion) asset management industry.
Market participants told Reuters last week that the CSSF
wants to ensure that Chinese shares EU savers buy through the
link-up can be adequately monitored and recovered should the
bank that guards the stocks - the custodian bank - or one of the
exchanges, go bust.
The China trading scheme makes it tough for funds and
custodians to fulfil these obligations, because Shanghai shares
are physically held in China through an unusually complex
three-tiered structure involving the custodian, the Hong Kong
clearing house, and the Shanghai clearing house.
ALFI said in its statement that there were still a number of
aspects of the scheme that need "careful consideration"
including ensuring shares purchased through the scheme are
properly segregated and that funds' prospectuses fully disclose
the "legal risks" of the scheme's cross-border custody
arrangements.
(1 US dollar = 0.8042 euro)
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)