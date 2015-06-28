* China Aircraft Leasing CEO disappeared after resigning
By Anne Marie Roantree and Umesh Desai
HONG KONG, June 29 Missing executives, bribery
probes, workers suspected of pilfering company documents - not
the plot for a thriller, just regular reading for a Hong Kong
stock trader.
Puzzling company statements that would raise eyebrows in
most financial centres have become increasingly common in Hong
Kong, underlining the challenges faced by the city's exchange in
enforcing strong corporate governance standards at Chinese
companies.
China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd became
the latest mainland company to startle investors when it said on
June 19 that it was unable to contact its chief executive, Poon
Ho Man, who had resigned without explanation. Its shares slid
nearly 20 percent.
In a separate statement released two minutes later, Asia's
only listed aircraft lessor said its chief financial officer, Yu
Tai Tei, had quit four weeks earlier "to pursue other personal
goals". It told Reuters the delay in announcing his departure
was to allow time to work out a transition plan.
Yu told Reuters the delay was because the company was trying
to persuade him to remain. Poon did not respond to two email
requests for comment.
Such statements highlight the clash between sometimes opaque
corporate governance at mainland Chinese companies and the
transparency demands of a developed financial centre.
"What it underlines is the continued challenges of operating
an offshore market to China," said shareholder activist David
Webb.
Hong Kong's rating for "corporate governance culture" fell
to 51 points out of 100 in an Asian Corporate Governance
Association 2014 report, down from 53 in 2012, putting it level
with Thailand and behind Singapore and Japan.
Hong Kong Exchange did not respond to a request for comment
on whether it was monitoring an increase on disclosures about
missing or misbehaving executives.
COMMON OCCURRENCE
Chinese companies are no stranger to executives going
missing or allegations of shady dealings, but such events have
garnered closer attention recently as it becomes easier for
foreign institutional investors to put money into Chinese
stocks.
In 2014, DBA Telecom issued a statement saying it
had delayed its results announcement as it suspected former
employees had run off with corporate documents. Shares in the
company have been suspended since June 2013 at its request due
to a delay in reporting financial results.
DBA did not respond to a request for comment.
On July 21 last year, shares of menswear maker Fujian Nuoqi
fell 33 percent with no obvious reason. Four days
later, it revealed its chairman, Ding Hui, was missing amid
media reports he had run up debts. Shares in Nuoqi, which has a
market value of $78 million, remain suspended.
A court-designated manager of Fujian Nuoqi told Reuters
Chinese authorities' efforts to recover debts from Ding had been
unsuccessful. The company said it had no contact details for
Ding and Reuters could not reach him independently.
This year larger, more well-known companies have been
issuing statements about their executives being under
investigation, often in relation to Chinese President Xi
Jinping's anti-corruption campaign.
In March, China's top oil and gas producer PetroChina
said its vice chairman, Liao Yongyuan, had resigned
after the company announced he was being investigated by the
country's anti-graft watchdog for "serious disciplinary
violations".
On June 15 China's Communist Party said Liao had been
expelled and was to be prosecuted for crimes including bribery.
PetroChina's spokesman told Reuters the company
has no further information on Liao's investigation. Liao could
not be reached for comment.
Opaque statements are expected to continue in tandem with
China's anti-graft drive, bringing more interesting reading for
stock traders.
Some investors believe they may ultimately cause corporate
governance to improve, as probes weed out miscreant executives
and negative publicity forces companies to raise their
standards.
"Our assessment is that the anti-corruption probes are set
to widen ... and in the long run, these probes will improve
company finances and transparency Danny Bao, managing director
of HJY Capital Advisors in Hong Kong.
(Additional reporting by Viola Zhou, Denny Thomas, Lawrence
White and Donny Kwok; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)